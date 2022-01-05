Turkish vehicle manufacturer Karsan, which offers transportation solutions suitable for today's mobility needs with its products, sent dozens of electric busses to Ukraine.

The company said in a statement Wednesday it delivered 150 buses to Ukraine in 2021.

Karsan's diesel-powered Jest+ and Atak buses have been integrated into the public transport fleet of Ukraine's Kharkiv municipality, the statement said.

The vehicles were made as part of a deal for 500 buses signed in April 2021.

Karsan Chief Okan Bas said the Jest+ and Atak are comfortable and eco-friendly buses, making them ideal for public transport, and are widely used in Europe and other regional countries.