Turkish port operator Global Ports Holding Ltd. (GPH) announced Monday that it has extended its network by adding Greenock Cruise Port in Scotland to its portfolio, lifting the number of ports to 33.

This would mark the holding's entry to Scotland following the addition of Liverpool Cruise Port in April 2024, it said in a written statement.

"GPH, the world’s largest cruise port operator, is pleased to announce that it has signed a 50-year agreement with Clydeport Operations Limited, a subsidiary of Peel Ports Group, to operate Greenock Cruise Port. This agreement marks GPH’s entry into Scotland and further strengthens its presence in the U.K.," the company said.

Recalling the addition of Liverpool Port a year earlier, which was GPH's first U.K. operation, the company said that the inclusion of Greenock further expands its growing footprint in Northern Europe.

"This enhances GPH's strategic position in key cruise itineraries connecting the U.K., Ireland, and the Nordic countries," it added.

The company also detailed the position of the port, suggesting it is "strategically located" on the banks of the River Clyde, just 25 miles (40 kilometers) west of Glasgow, offering seamless access to Scotland’s cultural and natural wonders.

It also said that Greenock Cruise Port has experienced significant growth, welcoming over 80 cruise calls in 2024, with numbers expected to rise further in 2025 and 2026. "Building on this momentum, GPH is focused on enhancing cruise operations and attracting more passengers, aiming to stimulate economic growth for the local community and create new business opportunities in the region," it said.

“Greenock Cruise Port is an important addition to our network, strengthening our presence in Northern Europe. Our priority is to enhance operational efficiency and the passenger experience while working closely with local stakeholders to unlock the port’s full potential," said Stephen Xuereb, COO of Global Ports Holding.

Mehmet Kutman, chairperson and CEO of Global Ports Holding, commented: "We are delighted to welcome Greenock Cruise Port into the Global Ports Holding network as our first port in Scotland. This marks an exciting milestone in our U.K. expansion, reinforcing our commitment to growing cruise tourism across the region."

"Scotland is a world-renowned destination, and we look forward to working closely with local stakeholders to enhance Greenock’s cruise facilities, drive sustainable growth, and deliver exceptional experiences for cruise passengers visiting this remarkable country," he added.

Global Ports Holding was established in 2004 as an international port operator and is the world’s largest independent cruise port operator. The group holds a unique position in the cruise port landscape, positioning itself as the world’s leading cruise port brand, with an integrated network of cruise ports serving cruise liners, ferries, yachts and mega-yachts.