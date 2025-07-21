Türkiye and Belarus on Monday inked a protocol to amend their visa exemption agreement, extending the 90-day visa-free stay within one year to 90 days within every 180 days for international transport operators.

Belarusian Deputy Foreign Minister Yevgeny Shestakov signed the protocol on behalf of Belarus, while Türkiye's Ambassador to Belarus Güçlü Cem Işık signed on behalf of Türkiye.

The protocol introduces amendments to the Agreement on Mutual Visa Exemption signed between the two countries on March 29, 2013.

Under the new protocol, the current 90-day visa exemption period within a year will be extended to 90 days every 180 days for individuals involved in international freight and passenger transportation, such as truck drivers and crew members of trains, civil aircraft, and ships.

Once ratified and in force, the protocol will allow drivers and crew members of freight vehicles, buses, civil aircraft, and sea vessels involved in international cargo and passenger transport to stay in Belarus and Türkiye without a visa for up to 90 days within any 180 days.

Speaking at the ceremony, Ambassador Işık said the protocol was signed in response to a joint request from the international transport associations of both countries and that the protocol is expected to strengthen commercial ties between the two nations.

It will become effective upon ratification by both countries' legislative bodies.