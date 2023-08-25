Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu, who met with Ankara representatives and news directors of newspapers and television stations at the Turkish State Railways General Directorate (TCDD) disclosed Friday the plans for projects and investments to be realized and said they aim to raise the country’s airport number to 61.

"By 2028, we aim to increase our current count of 57 airports to 61. We have already started with the expansion works of the airports by 2028. We began with Esenboğa, Antalya and Trabzon. We aim to complete the Çukurova Airport by the end of this year. We also plan on finishing the Yozgat Airport next year. We will also complete the Bayburt-Gümüşhane Airport next year,” he said.

"When we look at the sea route, we aim to increase the number of ports from 217 in 2023 to 255. Here, too, we have planned a new investment of approximately $3.3 billion. We are considering two new ports in Mersin and Adana."

Uraloğlu noted that the existing runway of Trabzon Airport is around 2,600 meters (8,530 feet) in length and 45 meters in width, stating that the runway meets its requirements, but the terminal building is insufficient.

He said that the airport handles a maximum of 22,000 passengers per day and continued: "It's an airport that can host around 149-150 flights daily. We have designed a new airport project for there. We plan to build it over the sea just north of its current location, as there is limited space in the Black Sea region.”

“We have included it in the investment program. It's not a project that can be completed in three to five years,” he said.

“We are adding three bridges for domestic flights. Additionally, we are constructing a new terminal building. We will separate the international departures and arrivals. We will also build a CIP building there. The services we provide will relieve Trabzon Airport for approximately 10 years."

Minister Uraloğlu in addition emphasized that they rapidly repaired the roads damaged by the early February pair of earthquakes and highlighted that they prepared the project on rebuilding the airport in Hatay.

“Unfortunately, we will rebuild it in the same location because there is no other place. There is no suitable alternative location nearby, including Iskenderun. But if you wonder why we are trying this again after experiencing it, let me give you an example. Just like we built the airports in Rize and Ordu-Giresun, approaching from the sea, we will do the same here in the Amik Lake area, using the same approach."