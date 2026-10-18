Türkiye foresees spending amounting to over TL 1 trillion ($20.2 billion) next year on transportation and logistics, according to a report on Sunday.

The spending would be covering different areas including railway transportation, road transportation, information and communications, maritime transportation, combined transport, logistics, and the transportation of dangerous goods.

Technological advances are bringing rapid changes to the transportation sector. To keep pace with these developments, various amounts of funding would be allocated to transportation programs next year, according to information compiled by Anadolu Agency (AA) from the government's 2027 central budget proposal.

Under this plan, railway transportation is projected to receive the largest share of the transportation budget, amounting to TL 514.9 billion. The budget for this category, which stood at approximately TL 377.2 billion this year, has thus been increased by around 36.5% for 2027.

Road transportation ranks second. Its budget, which was set at TL 365.15 billion would increase by about 32.1% to reach TL 482.45 billion next year.

The budget for information and communications is also seen rising by nearly 39%, from approximately TL 23.3 billion to TL 32.33 billion.

The budget for maritime transportation, which amounted to approximately TL 7 billion would jump by 166% next year to over TL 18 billion.

Meanwhile, the budget for combined transport, logistics, and the transportation of dangerous goods will increase by 21.3% compared with this year to TL 7.3 billion.

As a result, the total budget allocated to transportation programs, which stood at nearly TL 778.5 billion this year is expected to hit over TL 1 trillion, representing an increase of 35.54%.

Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu said that key priorities for transportation investment include making more efficient use of existing infrastructure, increasing railway capacity, developing port and logistics infrastructure, and integrating different modes of transportation.

"A budget of more than TL 1 trillion has been allocated for investments across all modes of transportation next year. Railways have received the largest allocation," Uraloğlu was quoted as saying.

"We will further expand our railway investments to weave our country together with railway networks," he added.

He also pointed out that investments have not been limited to railways.

"We have invested in many areas, from roads and railways to aviation and maritime transport. Through its major investments and infrastructure projects in transportation, Türkiye has undergone a significant transformation. Türkiye is a country that has made a major leap forward in transportation," he noted.

Uraloğlu also stated that, in 2027, investments in road, rail, and air transportation, as well as maritime transport and communications, would continue without interruption, supported by the budget allocated to these sectors.

“As a ministry, our share of investment funding from the national budget in 2026 is approximately TL 525 billion. The total value of the projects we have inaugurated and will inaugurate this year will exceed TL 605 billion," he added.

He concluded by mentioning that there are "many projects that will be opened to the public before the end of the year."