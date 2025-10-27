Türkiye has begun construction of its first high-speed train manufacturing and testing factory, Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu announced on Monday, part of efforts to strengthen industrial self-sufficiency in transport technologies.

The facility in the northwestern province of Sakarya will create around 250 new jobs and contribute TL 3.5 billion ($84 million) to the economy annually, Uraloğlu said in a statement.

The facility of the Türkiye Rail System Vehicles Industry (TÜRASAŞ) will cover an area of approximately 15,000 square meters.

"The construction of the National Electric High-Speed Train Manufacturing and Test Factory has begun. With this project, we are bringing a new production hub to our country," said Uraloğlu.

"In this new facility, we will produce Türkiye's first domestically developed electric high-speed train, capable of reaching 225 kilometers per hour, along with many other national and local trains that will shape the future of Türkiye’s rail systems sector," he noted.

Once operational, the factory will have an annual capacity to manufacture and test 12 high-speed train sets.

Uraloğlu emphasized that while Türkiye continues to expand its railway infrastructure investments, it is also accelerating efforts to develop and produce domestic rail vehicles, reducing reliance on imports.

He noted that earthworks have been completed for the factory, and ground improvement operations are currently underway before the foundation is laid.

"Thanks to the high value-added products we will produce in our manufacturing facility, we will provide strong support to Türkiye's R&D and technology infrastructure, the development of domestic industry, employment and the overall economy," said Uraloğlu.

"With this factory, built entirely with local and national resources, we will produce the high-speed train sets our country needs."