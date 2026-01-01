Low-cost carrier AJet, a subsidiary of Turkish Airlines (THY) wrapped up 2025 with several accomplishments, from expanding its fleet to drawing new passengers.

The carrier which took off on March 31, 2024, was quick to boost its performance in a short time, launching 20 new flights in 2025, from Europe and the Middle East to Turkic countries and North Africa. Also in 2025, the carrier acquired 10 Boeing 737-8 MAX, furnished with locally-made seats.

Among highlights of 2025 for the carrier was reaching an on-time departure rate of 80%, serving 23 million passengers, including 8 million on international routes and 15 million in domestic routes.

AJet gained a competitive edge among low-cost carriers with its expansion moves, social responsibility projects and competitive travel offerings. For the second year in a row, “Four Star Low-Cost Airline” award from the Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX).

The low-cost carrier aims to increase its fleet to 107 aircraft in 2026. (Courtesy of AJet)

With flight safety at the heart of its operations, AJet also secured a IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) in its second year and thus, launched the process to join International Air Transport Association (IATA).

20 new routes

Expansion abroad is a strategic goal for AJet which added new routes in Europe, the Middle East, Turkic countries and North Africa. The carrier, whose main flight hubs are Sabiha Gökçen Airport in Istanbul and Esenboğa in Ankara, launched 20 new routes in 2025. It offered flights to Algiers, Moscow, St. Petersburg, Bishkek, Stockholm, Geneva, Damascus, Aleppo, Nakhchivan/Ganja, Sulaymaniyah, Beirut and Prag from Sabiha Gökçen airport. Barcelona, Madrid, Tbilisi, Irbil, Cairo, Damascus and Baghdad routes were offered from Esenboğa in 2025.

As the year came to an end, AJet now operates flights to 100 destinations, including 59 routes in 34 countries and 41 routes in Türkiye.

The company aims to establish its third hub in 2026 summer at Milas-Bodrum airport in the southwest and started offering tickets for direct flights to 23 destinations in 14 countries and across Türkiye.

A young fleet

AJet operates some 90 airplanes and made significant moves in 2025 to strengthen and modernize its fleet. In a bid for environment-friendly and sustainable growth, it acquired 10 new Boeing 737-8 MAX airplanes. New planes are furnished with locally-made “Miligram” seats produced by THY subsidiary TCI. New planes entered service in August 2025.

Through a deal with Türksat, AJet reached the final stage of preparations to provide uninterrupted high-speed internet access onboard via Türksat satellites.

Through efforts to improve operational efficiency, AJet maintained a high level of on-time performance (OTP), a key aviation metric. In 2025, the airline’s on-time departure rate stood at 80%, exceeding the Eurocontrol regional average. AJet also received the APEX “Four Star Low-Cost Airline” award for the second time.

IOSA achievement

The carrier completed the IOSA audit successfully before its second anniversary. The preparation process and audit performance demonstrated the airline’s strong safety and security culture. With the IOSA certification, the process toward IATA membership officially began.

International certifications

As part of efforts to strengthen its operational and corporate governance structure, AJet earned ISO 10002 Customer Satisfaction Management System, ISO 14001 Environmental Management System and ISO 45001 Occupational Health and Safety Management System certifications.

Having obtained the ISO 9001 Quality Management System certificate in 2024, AJet has now validated its practices in customer satisfaction, environmental sustainability, and employee health and safety in line with international standards.

Building on experience gained from THY, AJet continues to stand out in the global low-cost carrier segment with an innovative approach.

In 2025, the airline launched nearly 30 discount campaigns, offering travel opportunities to passengers.

Through cooperation with the Istanbul Governorate’s Istanbul Children Foundation, AJet provided travel support to nearly 500 successful students, contributing to both their transportation needs and cultural development.

Though it is a low-cost carrier, AJet introduced complimentary water service on both domestic and international flights in 2025.

2026 targets

AJet aims to increase its fleet to 107 aircraft in 2026, with 76% consisting of next-generation planes.

In line with its international expansion strategy, the airline plans to launch 23 new international routes, 15 from Istanbul and eight from Ankara. With these additions, AJet plans to serve 108 destinations in 37 countries in 2026 and 199 destinations in 56 countries by 2033. The airline aims to carry 28 million passengers in 2026.