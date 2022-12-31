The Campaign for Better Transport, a United Kingdom-based charity, called on the government to tax the super-rich with private jets to support public transportation.

Private jets are between five and 14 times more polluting than commercial flights and 50 times more polluting than trains, according to the charity, arguing that a "super rate of air passenger duty (APD)" should be applied to private jet passengers.

APD is the highest rate of tax on air travel anywhere in the world which affects all departing passengers from and within the UK and can, on some routes, make up to 50% of the ticket price.

The charity also wants the government to remove private flights from the current VAT-free status.

"Private jets are hugely damaging to the environment and are the preserve of the super-rich," said Norman Baker, the group’s director of external affairs. "We think it’s about time these individuals started paying for the damage their flight's caused and the proceeds used to help improve public transport for communities up and down the country.”

Currently, private jet passengers are charged the same rate for APD as business or first-class passengers, with a higher rate applied to an aircraft of 20 tonnes (22 tons) or more with less than 19 passengers onboard.

The charity is demanding a "new super rate of APD" on private jet travel set at ten times the current higher rate for domestic and European trips, which would apply to all private jet passengers regardless of the size or capacity of the aircraft or distance traveled.

"With the U.K. responsible for 19% of Europe’s carbon emissions from private jets – more than any other European country – Campaign for Better Transport is calling on the government to ensure that private jets pay for the pollution they cause and that the money is invested into public transport services," it said.