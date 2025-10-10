The Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) hosted an investment seminar in Istanbul titled “Gateway to Growth: Invest in Bangladesh,” bringing together Turkish business leaders, investors, and development partners to explore new opportunities in Bangladesh’s growing economy.

The high-profile event, held at Delta Hotels by Marriott in Istanbul’s Levent district, attracted representatives from more than 30 Turkish companies already investing or seeking to enter the Bangladeshi market.

Organized in collaboration with the Embassy of Bangladesh in Türkiye and the Independent Industrialists’ and Businessmen’s Association (MÜSİAD), the seminar received technical support from the International Finance Corporation (IFC) of the World Bank Group.

Nahian Rahman Rochi, head of business development at BIDA, delivered the keynote address, highlighting opportunities in textiles, electronics, and renewable energy.

“There has never been a better time to enter Bangladesh,” he said. “Macroeconomic indicators — from exports and currency stability to inflation — are at their most favorable levels in recent years. The government has rolled out 32 targeted reform initiatives to facilitate business entry. And for those exploring Bangladesh for the first time, BIDA provides full-spectrum support — from investment advisory to factory setup — through our One Stop Service platform.”

BIDA Executive Chairman Ashik Chowdhury addressed the participants, engaging directly with Turkish business leaders and responding to their questions.

Executives from Turkish companies already active in Bangladesh shared their experiences. Barış Alparslan, CFO of Arçelik — the owner of Singer Bangladesh — underlined the company’s commitment to developing a resilient local supply chain and investing in people, skills, and sustainable growth.

Ercüment Polat, assistant general manager for sales at Aygaz, described the firm’s expansion in Bangladesh, noting BIDA’s One Stop Service support, a growing local workforce of more than 200 employees, and a distribution network reaching nearly 3 million people.

The seminar also featured remarks from Muhammet Huzeyfe Güllüoğlu, board member of MÜSİAD, and Muhammad Mizanur Rahman, consul general of Bangladesh in Istanbul, who both emphasized the deepening economic ties between Türkiye and Bangladesh.

The event formed part of a broader mission led by Chowdhury, joined by senior officials from BIDA, the Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (BEZA), the National Board of Revenue (NBR), and the banking sector.

On Oct. 7-8, Government-to-Business (G2B) meetings were held with Turkish conglomerates in key sectors. BIDA is also strengthening long-term cooperation with major Turkish industry bodies, including TÜRKONFED, to institutionalize private-sector collaboration between Bangladesh and Türkiye.