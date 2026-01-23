As demand for non-invasive cosmetic and aesthetic services accelerates across Europe, a quiet shift is reshaping both the beauty industry and cross-border investment patterns. From eyebrow design and skin treatments to medically supervised aesthetic procedures, new initiatives, products and techniques are transforming what was once a fragmented market into a regulated, high-growth sector, and opening new channels for economic cooperation between Türkiye and Europe.

Industry analysts say Europe’s beauty and aesthetics market has expanded steadily in the past decade, driven by changing consumer attitudes, an aging population and growing acceptance of preventative and corrective cosmetic care. While countries such as Austria and the U.K. remain among the largest consumer markets, a notable share of new investment is now coming from Turkish entrepreneurs with experience in high-volume, service-oriented models.

Türkiye, long associated with medical tourism in this field, has increasingly become a source not only of outbound patients but also of capital, operational know-how and standardized service models entering European markets.

Austria as a point of entry

Austria has become one of the countries where this trend is most visible. In cities such as Vienna, demand for aesthetic services has increased alongside tighter regulation, particularly for procedures that intersect with healthcare. This combination has created both opportunities and barriers for foreign investors.

Tarık Duru, a Turkish investor based in Vienna, said Austria’s regulatory environment played a decisive role in shaping how his company developed.

“When you operate in Austria, you have to build your system around compliance from the very beginning,” Duru said. “That affects everything; staff training, documentation, hygiene protocols and how services are explained to clients.”

Duru relocated from Istanbul to Vienna in the late 2010s, after years of commercial experience in Türkiye’s commercial hub, Grand Bazaar. He said that background influenced his approach to expansion in Europe.

“In Türkiye, the beauty and aesthetics sector is highly competitive and fast-moving,” he said. “That teaches you discipline and efficiency. But in Europe, especially in Austria, sustainability and trust come first. You cannot grow without them.”

The company he founded, Dr. Brows, has since expanded to multiple locations across Austria. While one brand does not define the market, its trajectory reflects a broader pattern of Turkish-backed ventures adapting to European standards rather than attempting to replicate domestic models wholesale.

A sector under growing scrutiny

Unlike retail or fashion, aesthetic services operate in a space closely connected to public health. Across Europe, regulators have increased scrutiny of cosmetic procedures, particularly those involving skin penetration, injectables or long-term effects.

Dr. Erhan Gezer, a medical doctor specializing in aesthetic medicine, said this shift reflects changing expectations among both authorities and clients.

“Aesthetic procedures may be elective, but they are still medical interventions,” Gezer said. “They need to be carried out under clear protocols, with an understanding of anatomy, risk management and patient safety.”

Gezer said clients across Europe are increasingly aware of these distinctions.

“People ask more detailed questions now,” he said. “They want to know who performs the procedure, what training they have and what medical safeguards are in place. That demand is shaping the sector.”

In Austria, cooperation between beauty centers and licensed medical professionals is often essential for operating within the law. Similar discussions are underway across the EU and in the U.K., where policymakers are considering tighter oversight of aesthetic services.

Beyond Austria

The growth of aesthetic services is not limited to Austria. Across Europe and in the U.K., demand has continued despite economic uncertainty, inflation and rising living costs. Market observers note that non-invasive cosmetic care is increasingly perceived as routine self-maintenance rather than discretionary luxury spending.

The U.K., with its large consumer base and international outlook, has attracted investors from Türkiye and other countries, although recent policy discussions suggest tighter oversight is likely. Similar debates are underway in several EU states as governments seek to balance market growth with patient safety.

For Turkish investors, these markets represent both opportunity and risk. Success depends on navigating regulatory diversity while maintaining consistent standards across borders.

“Every country has its own rules, its own sensitivities,” Duru said. “You cannot manage Europe from a single template. You have to adapt locally while keeping your core principles intact.”

Implications for Türkiye-EU ties

While small in comparison to heavy industry or energy trade, the beauty and aesthetics sector highlights a broader shift in Türkiye–EU economic relations. Services, healthcare-adjacent industries and consumer-facing businesses are becoming more prominent channels of interaction.

Such investments also contribute to softer forms of integration, creating employment, encouraging regulatory dialogue and increasing everyday economic interdependence. For policymakers, this trend underscores how economic ties often deepen outside traditional headline sectors.

For Duru, the significance is both commercial and symbolic.

“This is about showing that Turkish investors can operate at European standards,” he said. “When that happens, it builds confidence, not just in one company, but in cross-border cooperation as a whole.”