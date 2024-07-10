Türkiye and Iraq reiterated their commitment to water cooperation at the second meeting of the Joint Standing Committee for the Development of Cooperation in the field of Water, held in Iraq’s capital of Baghdad on Wednesday.

A delegation including high-level officials from Turkish institutions operating in the field of water attended the meeting and the participants attached importance to continuity, according to diplomatic sources.

During the meeting, additional steps were taken to lay out a common vision and roadmap for the efficient use of water, taking into account challenges such as climate change and population growth.

The two sides also discussed the reuse of wastewater for sustainability against the negative effects of climate change and the development of joint projects on issues such as reducing evaporation from dams and boosting water efficiency in agricultural use.

Türkiye attaches importance to the continuation of the cooperation on water, which has been maintained through recent meetings between the two countries.

Türkiye has the determination and full will to achieve productive results by advancing in a scientific and rational perspective. Concrete projects should be carried out to crown the positive momentum, Turkish officials have said.

During Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan's visit to Iraq last August, the countries agreed to establish a committee on water to further develop bilateral cooperation in the field of water on an institutionalized, sustainable and scientific basis.

Located in one of the regions most affected by climate change, Türkiye is not a water-rich country. It is expected to be among the countries suffering from water stress in the future.

For this reason, while initiating a national water efficiency campaign, Türkiye released water above the natural flow downstream by regulating the water in dams even during periods of drought.