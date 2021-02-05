The United States' 2020 trade deficit reached its highest level in 12 years, according to the Commerce Department's data released on Friday.
The deficit for total goods and services was $678.7 billion last year – up $101.9 billion, or 17.6% – from $576.9 billion in 2019.
The overall trade deficit last year marked the highest level since 2008.
In 2020, America's total exports were $2.1 trillion, down $396.4 billion from the previous year, its lowest level since 2010. The country's total imports came at $2.8 trillion, down $294.5 billion from 2019.
In 2018, former U.S. President Donald Trump initiated several trade conflicts with China, Europe and other countries in efforts to resolve unfair commerce practices.
Although U.S. exports had a record drop after being hit by the coronavirus, its trade deficit with China fell. The world's biggest economy saw its imbalance with its runner-up decline by $34.4 billion to $310.8 billion in 2020, according to the data.
While America's exports to the Middle Kingdom increased by $18.2 billion to $124.6 billion last year, its imports from the world's second-largest economy decreased by $16.2 billion to $435.4 billion.
Last year, the U.S. had its largest trade deficit with its southern neighbor Mexico, $112.7 billion. While Germany came in second place with $57.3 billion, it was followed by Switzerland with $56.7 billion.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.