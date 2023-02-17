The U.N.'s health body launched a flash appeal of $84.5 million on Friday, in response to the needs of Türkiye and Syria following two earthquakes, which devastated the two neighboring countries on Feb. 6.

"The flash appeal outlines the health situation in the two countries following this humanitarian disaster, the main threats to health, the WHO response since the earthquakes hit and priorities for addressing the health impacts in both countries," the World Health Organization said in a statement.

On Thursday, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the global body appeals for $1 billion in humanitarian assistance to help earthquake survivors in Türkiye.

Ten provinces were destroyed after magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes hit Türkiye on Feb. 6, killing over 35,000 people and injuring over 80,000 others.

U.N. aid chief Martin Griffiths, who visited Türkiye last week, said the people have "experienced unspeakable heartbreaks," as he called the disaster "the worst event in 100 years in this region."

"We must stand with them in their darkest hour and ensure they receive the support they need," he underlined.