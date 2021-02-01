Myanmar's ruling National League for Democracy (NLD) party on Monday published a statement on behalf of detained leader Aung San Suu Kyi, saying that people should not accept a military coup and should protest, while international calls have been made, urging the military to respect the vote.

The NLD said the statement, which was uploaded on a Facebook page used by the party during its election campaign, was written before Monday's coup had taken place. Reuters could not immediately reach NLD party officials for comment.

Suu Kyi has not been seen in public since she was detained in early morning raids along with other key party figures and activists.

"The actions of the military are actions to put the country back under a dictatorship," said the statement, which carried leader Suu Kyi's name but not her signature.

"I urge people not to accept this, to respond and wholeheartedly to protest against the coup by the military."

The statement was issued by the party chairman Win Htein, who in a handwritten note at the bottom stressed it was authentic and reflected Suu Kyi's wishes.

"On my life I swear, that this request to the people is Aung San Suu Kyi's genuine statement," wrote Win Htein, who could not be reached by Reuters.

Myanmar's military seized power on Monday and detained government officials including de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi just hours before a newly elected parliament was due to convene.

Amid the coup and the military's unproven claims of voter fraud, the UN and others called on the army to respect the country's November election result.

The United States expressed "grave concern and alarm" in a statement from Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

"We call on Burmese military leaders to release all government officials and civil society leaders and respect the will of the people of Burma as expressed in democratic elections on November 8."

"The United States stands with the people of Burma in their aspirations for democracy, freedom, peace, and development. The military must reverse these actions immediately."

Australia's Foreign Minister Marise Payne said Canberra was "deeply concerned."

"Australia is a long-standing supporter of Myanmar and its democratic transition. We call on the military to respect the rule of law, to resolve disputes through lawful mechanisms and to release immediately all civilian leaders and others who have been detained unlawfully.

"We strongly support the peaceful reconvening of the National Assembly, consistent with the results of the November 2020 general election," Payne said.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the detention of Suu Kyi, President Win Myint and other political leaders and expressed "grave concern" at the transfer of powers to the military.

"These developments represent a serious blow to democratic reforms in Myanmar," a statement from Guterres' spokesman read.

The November elections provided a strong mandate to Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD) party, the statement added.

"The Secretary-General urges the military leadership to respect the will of the people of Myanmar and adhere to democratic norms, with any differences to be resolved through peaceful dialogue.

"All leaders must act in the greater interest of Myanmar's democratic reform, engaging in meaningful dialogue, refraining from violence and fully respecting human rights and fundamental freedoms."