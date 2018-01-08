Turn winter into a season of fun by indulging in your hobbies

Winter is here! This means the time to take photos with the concept of comforters, coffee and books is here.

During the winter months, many people hold back due to the cold weather outside and prefer to stay indoors, and that is why they say they feel trapped or rushed into a routine. I almost hear you say every year that you will appreciate this winter. This time you do not have to wait for spring to smile. Today, I will share with you ways to make your winter months fun and, most importantly, the benefits of reading a book and other home activities. The following small tips will make this winter more educational and fun for you.

Books to cure them all

Do you read books? If the answer is yes, then you are on the right track to becoming a better person. Studies have found that reading books helps you become a good person. Now go to your nearest bookstore and buy a book!

Read an author who will inspire you. Replace this winter's romantic comedy with a fascinating biography. Compared to just watching a feel-good film, reading about the incredible experiences of others gives people greater satisfaction, less stress and more willingness to help others.

In a study, novels consisting of a 12-page citation in literary fiction and popular fiction genres were read to more than 800 people. Regardless of how often or how much someone reads, literary fiction readers can measure other people's emotions better than any other type of reader. In fact, the results are surprising because some people argue that literary novels are not very useful. The theory of mind is the ability to attribute mental states, beliefs, intents, desires, knowledge, et cetera, to oneself and to others, and to understand that others have beliefs, desires and intentions that are different from one's own. In this case it would be right for those who want to improve the theory of mind to turn to literary novels.

If you are interested in health books, you can also opt to read my new book, "Hayatın Ritmi" (The Rhythm of Life). To tell you briefly, in our country, about one out of two people are still dying of heart disease. This book whispers to readers the requirements of a heart-friendly life and the keywords that one needs to know for a healthy life. So, you will get to know your heart better and start looking at your life's routines from a different perspective.

Books move our senses

Of course, the benefits of reading are not limited to these. As you read a book, you feel as if you walk along the street with the protagonists of the book and you feel like smelling that street. Reading stimulates the neurological areas of the brain as if we are perdonally experiencing it. Researchers in Spain have discovered that reading the word "cinnamon" activates the brain's regions responsible for smells. Similarly, French researchers have found that reading about action causes stimulation in the motor cortex, the part of the brain involved in the execution of voluntary movements.

Books lead to better understanding each other

Every book you read starts out on a fiction. A good fiction helps develop an understanding of each other. If you read about genetics, you will learn about genetics. If you read a good fiction book, you learn about people, others and yourself. The reason for this is that reading is a unique opportunity to develop empathy, enhance social skills and understand the feelings and thoughts of someone else. The types of books that will improve your empathy skills are detective stories.

Books activate the happiness hormone

If we learn that money does not bring happiness, it is time to know what does bring happiness. Previous studies have shown that life experiences make you happier than material things. A more recent study has found that experiential products designed to improve life experiences such as books strengthen total happiness. Sports equipment, video games and musical instruments are also included on this list - in addition to books.

A recent study has shown that adults who continue to read and learn are much more satisfied with their lives.

Too much stress? Try reading

Losing yourself in a book can be the ultimate relief. Study shows that reading a book is 68 percent more stress relieving than listening to music, going for a walk or drinking a cup of tea. This is good news for your health and life energy, which you should maintain, because stress absorbs your energy, and it prepares you for ilnesses. It is enough to read only six minutes a day to slow down your heart rate and reduce muscle tension.

Reading helps improve memory

Reading a book may prevent memory loss. Researchers have discovered that doing activities which will stimulate your mental activation throughout your life (such as reading) slow down the rate of cognitive decline by 32 percent. Another study indicates that those who are interested in activities that develop mental activation such as reading, playing chess and doing puzzles are nearly three times less likely to develop Alzheimer's disease.

Few more suggestions for winter fun

Schedule your spring cleaning to an early date

You might be one of those people who think you will do good spring cleaning this year. Of course, when you get tired of sitting in the house all winter and throw yourself outdoors with the first sunlight, your cleaning plans wait for next spring. According to studies, women who regard their houses to be untidy or disordered are found to have higher levels of stress, depression and fatigue compared to those who describe their living environment as peaceful or clean.

New tastes are waiting to be explored

Cold and gray weekends are the perfect time to get up and try delicious things at home. It is time to try new tastes that you have been planning for a long time.

Do not give up on morning walks

Do not be negatively affected by the cooler weather, put on your winter clothes and go out. Both exercise and nature are proven mood stabilizers. And if you are a little lucky, you can catch the sunlight in cold weather to store vitamin D, which is lacking in most of us during he cooler seasons. A little sunshine is perfect for your body fatigue.

Make fun weekend plans

Go out this winter and visit the art museum, the theater or the orchestra that you want to see. According to Norwegian studies, participating in cultural events reduces concern and depression rates and increases life satisfaction.

Start planning your spring garden already

Because deciding where to plant your lilies or your tulips may not be as easy as you might think. Decide which corners your plants will liven up, despite the snow pile in front of your door.