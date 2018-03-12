Ginger, number one helper in fight against migraines

A headache is one of the diseases that affect social life. It, sometimes, can't even be prevented with medicine. If it isn't taken seriously, it can bring with it many illnesses like a migraine.

A migraine is a disease that was mentioned for the first time by Hippocrates of Kos in B.C. 400. It is interesting that it still has no real treatment. Recent studies describe a migraine as an inflammation of the brain.

The pain of a migraine can continue for three days, and it is generally a severe and throbbing pain on the one side of the head.

There are tons of healing foods for a migraine, just like there are many foods that can cause headaches, such as caffeine, potato chips and milk.

Here are things you can do to ease the continuous pain that you can't make sense of with natural methods. The recipes written below are foods that prevent a migraine.

Cure-all ginger





Go to your kitchen now and check your ginger stock. If you don't have ginger powder, known as sonth, or dried ginger, go to the market at once.

Ginger can affect your life in ways you can't imagine. When ginger is mentioned, we all know that it is good for nausea. However, ginger can be good for premenstrual syndrome (PMS), headaches and many other diseases.

Ginger is the most efficacious for migraines but would you like to know what other things it can benefit? If your answer is yes, keep reading below.

It decreases migraine: Ginger can prevent a trip to the emergency room. Its key point is the interceptive talent of prostaglandin synthesis. Therefore, it prevents the swelling of blood vessels and their pressure. In a survey, it was revealed that ginger powder is as effective as common migraine medicines. Furthermore, ginger helps prevent nausea after a migraine.

It increases immunity: When you drink ginger tea, you can decrease nasal obstruction or other symptoms of the cold. Ginger is full of antioxidants boosting the immunity and is a natural painkiller or antifebrile.

It prevents swelling and pain in joints: It helps decrease the inflammation and pain in joints, which are caused by arthritis, as it contains anti-inflammatory materials that can prevent inflammatory cytokines.

It eases muscle pains: Don't forget to consume ginger before going to the gym so you don't feel pain after exercising. Surveys observed that ginger, which is known as a painkiller and anti-inflammatory food, eases muscle pains after exercises.

In a survey, participants who are given two grams of ginger per day (a soupspoon of fresh grated ginger or a 3/4 teaspoon of ginger powder) felt 25 percent less pain than the others who are given ineffective medicine 24 hours after the gym.

It prevents abdominal swelling: Ginger has various effects, doesn't it? Well, you can also describe ginger as a warrior against swelling. Its components warn digestive juice and digestive organs. It includes zingibain, which is a proteolytic enzyme. This causes it to be a key food for a flat tummy.

Green your plate





A suggestion to prevent a headache is to eat dark green leafy vegetables. Spinach, cabbage, arugula, beet greens and lettuce are some of the vegetables that decrease the bad effects of chronic illnesses.

Especially spinach, rich in omega-3, is one of the vegetables whose good effects on migraines have been proven. It is determined that B2 vitamin is effective in decreasing the frequency, density and period of headaches.

The thing you should be careful about is choosing the freshest vegetables, the leaves should be dark. Don't forget, the color of a plant shows its nutritive value.

Snacks in bags

Don't forget to keep a few of your favorite nuts nearby when you going through another migraine. Studies have shown that people with intense headaches and migraines have a lower magnesium ratio than others.

In a study, migraine exposure frequency was reduced at a rate of 41 percent with magnesium supplementation.

Almonds, sesame seeds, cashew nuts, sunflower seeds, peanuts and walnut are the snacks that are full of magnesium. Therefore, don't forget about these snacks.

Whole-wheat cereals, indispensable for meals

One of the simplest headache treatments is the excess consumption of whole grain cereals. Hypoglycemia or abnormally low blood sugar levels are known to trigger headaches.

Do not skip meals to avoid migraines associated with hypoglycemia; eat mixed carbohydrates and fiber foods (buckwheat, barley, bulgur, whole oat, whole-grain bread and quinoa). This will ensure that you stay full longer and your blood sugar level remains constant.

When shopping, don't forget to look at the contents. Prefer 100 percent cereal products and remove wheat flour (refined white flour) from your shopping list.

Butterbur plant

Studies on Butterbur plant, a plant from sunflower family, have shown that it is effective in preventing migraines.

In a survey, German and American researchers gave a 75-milligram dose of it to some adult migraine patients two times a day while giving another medicine to others.

Researchers found that migraines in the patients given Butterbur decreased 48 percent at the end of four months and 26 percent in those using the less effective medicine.

However, Butterbur should be used with caution as its excessive use can damage your liver.

Eggs, the kings of breakfast

Eggs are everybody's go-to favorite breakfast food and sure enough they reduce headaches. B vitamins play a major role in headache and migraine prevention treatment. It is observed that vitamin B2 (riboflavin) at a dose of 200 or 400 milligrams per day is effective in reducing headache frequency, intensity and period.

Two large eggs contain 24 percent of the daily riboflavin value that we need. The National Institutes of Health reports that foods with high nutritional value have a great role in curing illnesses.

Don't forget to eat fish

In a study on chronic headache patients, fewer headaches and a clear reduction in psychological distress were observed in patients with a reduction in omega-6s and an increment in omega-3s.

This affected even the general welfare of some patients in a good way. To increase your omega-3 intake, you can prefer fishes rich in omega-3, such as salmon, herring, mackerel, sardines and tuna fish.

Don't avoid red meat

The National Headache Foundation recommends avoiding pending, dried, fermented, pickled, salted or smoked meat products as it can trigger migraines.

However, untreated beef and cattle can be a solution for continuous headaches. Both were approved by the American Academy of Neurology and the Canadian Headache Society as migraine inhibitors.

Red meat is rich in vitamin B2 as well as CoQ10, a component naturally found in your body.