Panic attacks: sudden periods of intense fear

Everyone experiences some stress and anxiety in their lives. Remember intense stress during your university years or struggling at your office. If you know how to manage the apprehension arising from these kinds of situations, you can overcome them without any problem. However, a stress factor can trigger anxiety: A panic attack that can be extremely frightening. You suddenly start to sweat, your heart starts to palpitate, and you feel dizzy and sick. Don't be scared. They are the reactions of your body to the feeling of fear and are quite natural. However, a panic attack can differ from these symptoms. You can feel you are losing control and having a heart attack.

Panic attacks have many symptoms: feeling fear, heartthrob, fainting, feeling dizzy, losing control, shaking, sweating, shortness of breath, pain in the chest, weakness in the knees or tingling.

Ask a doctor for medical help



Panic attacks start suddenly and become stronger in 10 minutes. You feel dizzy, shortness of breath, palpitation, covered in sweat and even think you are about to die. As these attacks come at unexpected moments, patients are generally scared. Symptoms of a panic attack and heart attack can be similar. If you are not sure which symptoms you have, find medical help. If your doctor diagnoses your symptoms as a panic attack, don't worry about a heart attack.

Pay attention to these symptoms



When you start to experience a panic attack, there is less blood in your extremities. Thus, some people feel weakness in their arms, legs, hands or feet. When you have less blood in your hands and feet, they tingle.

Besides, breathing becomes quicker and deeper because your body thinks that it needs to send more oxygen to muscles to fight or escape. However, this breathing can be unbalanced and cause feelings of drowning and shortness of breath.

When your breathing is unbalanced, less oxygen goes to the brain. It is not harmful as a panic attack continues only for a few minutes. However, it can make you dizzy.

Many people sweat during panic attacks or during general stress. Sweating cools your body to prevent excessive heating.

During a panic attack, all digestive systems slow down, as the energy used to digest foods is directed to muscles. This can make you feel sick, and your body can try to get rid of extra weight, resulting in diarrhea.

Unbalanced breathing can lead to chest tightness and discomfort. Thus, many people suffering a panic attack think it's a heart attack.

During a panic attack, your whole body can tighten, causing shaking.

People experiencing a panic attack think that they are about to die and have a terrible health crisis.

It can get worse if not treated

​

A panic attack can originate from medical situations, such as mitral valve prolapse, thyroid problems, hyperglycemia and side effects of some medicines. Only your doctor can determine the medical reasons. If you have the symptoms of a panic attack, get medical help quickly. It is hard to manage panic attacks by yourself, and it can be worse if it is not treated. Its symptoms can resemble the symptoms of other serious health problems like a heart attack. Thus, if you are not sure of the cause, see a doctor.



What should you do if you have a panic attack?

A panic attack generally continues for few minutes but feels as if it will never end. Most importantly: Fight against it. The more you try not to panic, the greater the anxiety, resulting in much adrenaline in your nervous system and extending the period of the attack. Instead, breathe slowly and tell yourself that it will finish in few minutes. A panic attack can be a one-off event for some people. Thus, don't be worried. If you often experience these attacks, learn how to cope with feelings of fear and anxiety. Cognitive behavioral therapy can help you understand what anxious feelings and thoughts trigger an attack and how to manage one. Write down what is happening after panic attacks and what you thought before it. Then, breathe deeply when these triggering situations appear and write down your thoughts again. Repeat that you can overcome it, and you are safe.



Other ways of preventing panic attacks







Decrease stress and give your body time to react.

Breathe comfortably.

Calm yourself. The attack will end in time.

Remove the stress from your life by walking.

Focusing on something will stop anxious thoughts. When they stop, your accompanying stress will end.

Do not forget that panic attacks are not harmful. They are just strong feelings of anxiety and fear.

Do not forget that panic attacks always end.

Stop frightening yourself with anxiety. Anxiety is the number one reason for panic attacks.