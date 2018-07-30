What to do for comprehensive skin protection

Skin types change from person to person. When you are exposed to the sun, your skin type is a factor in choosing your sun cream. According to research conducted by Washington University Dermatology Department, sun creams provide much more effective protection that sun lotions.

They should be applied half an hour before being exposed to the sun and should be reapplied every two hours. The perfume and deodorant sprayed before going under the sun can cause sun cream to lose its protective power. The reason is that there are some materials that react to UV radiation in these creams. Therefore, some factors should be considered even if sun creams are the most effective weapon against UV radiation.

Citrus makes the skin sensitive

Surely, most of you consume citrus fruits throughout the winter months in order to protect from flu and similar diseases as they are high in vitamin C. However, citrus fruits have some other benefits, such as protection against cancer, decrease in heart diseases and lowering the blood pressure, apart from the well-known ones. South, Southeast Asia and Australia have started to grow citrus fruits, like orange, lemon, grapefruit and mandarin. In fact they are being grown all around the world, including Turkey, as they are both beneficial and delicious. One of the most-consumed citrus fruits is orange. Around the world, 70 million tons of orange are produced on the average.

Researches show that citrus fruits provide protection against cancer with the flavonoid and phytochemicals that they contain. They also have a cleaner feature on the skin and body. The place of vitamin C cannot be ignored in removing harmful toxins.

The benefits of this vitamin are countless. However, you should be careful consuming it in summer months. Vitamin C consumed before being exposed to the sun can end up causing a severe burn called phytophotodermatitis.

This can cause redness, irritation, papule and even nausea in the second level. According to research, the acids in citrus fruits, especially lemons, clean the skin from dead cells, peeling it. The regeneration of the skin makes it defenseless against UV radiation. This can cause burns and sunspots. It was also revealed in the same research that the cause of furanocoumarin disease, which reacts to harmful UV radiation and painful rash, is these acids.

Be careful with perfumes

Sweating can be based on psychological factors or it can happen because of a disease. Another factor of sweating is the increase in body temperature in summer months. For years, scientists have been looking for a solution to prevent the foul smell of sweat. Even if there are some surgical operations, most people use perfumes or deodorants for it.

However, they should be careful while using these products, especially in the summer months. Apart from scent essentials, there can be many other things in them. A few things in them can both irritate the skin and also react to UV radiation.

According to Baylor College of Medicine, perfumes comprising especially of bergamot, lavender and rosemary essences leave your skin unprotected against harmful radiation. Therefore, you need to be careful while choosing and using perfumes. You can spray your perfume on your clothes before being exposed to the sun instead of wearing it on your skin directly. If you're going on vacation or carry things with you, it will be better for you to spray it on your accessories, such as your hat, bag, et cetera.

Medicines cause skin burns

Medicine usage is also important in the summer months as painkillers, flu, acne and skin care medicines can leave you defenseless against the sun. Some medicines contain photosensitization substances and cannot protect you from the sun. According to a report prepared by the American Skin Cancer Foundation (ASCF), molecules in medicines destroy your cells, absorbing UV radiation and give it back to your skin.

After using or applying these medicines, try to not be exposed to the sun. However, you can protect your skin with SPF 30 sun cream if you need to go out. Research shows that SPF 30 sun cream can prevent 97 percent of ultraviolet beams while SPF 50 prevents 98.5 percent. SPF 30 creams are suitable for adults but this number should be a little bit higher for children.

Another known harm of sunbeams is that they cause early aging. The elastin layer where tendons that makes the skin elastic are located wear down when it is exposed to the sun and cause your skin to sag earlier than it should. If you do not use the necessary protectors, you will have freckles and spots on your skin throughout your life. These spots are generally seen on your face or neck, and your effort to be beautiful can end up with an irreversible disappointment.

While UVB beams cause redness and sunburn on the skin, UVA beams can cause skin cancer, sunspots and severe damage to your the skin. In order to protect from UVA and UVB beams, you need to use a sun cream of a large spectrum. You should necessarily look at the contents before buying sun creams and be sure it protects you from UVA and UVB beams. This is especially so for people who have allergies, they should consult their doctors while choosing the most proper sun cream for them.

Drink enough water

Inflammation and irritation which appear with sunburn cause hydration loss, destroying the outer layer of your skin. When your skin gets inflamed or damaged, the feeling of pain or itching leaves its place to the feeling of burn. They are all related to water consumption. While the skin is regenerating itself, it loses water because of vaporization. The skin, the moisture balance of which is ruined, becomes unprotected against UV radiation. Therefore, you should drink at least eight glasses of water in order to sustain the moistness of the skin.

Take a warm shower

Warm showers and vapor baths help clean dead cells off the skin. However, warm showers can be dangerous for those who have heart, respiratory or lung diseases. Warm showers which are taken in summer periods make the skin sensitive against the sun and cause skin burns. Therefore, the temperature of the shower should be considered in these months. It should not be forgotten that cold shower expedites blood circulation, decreases stress and helps you to be alert.

For sunburn

• Add a cup of apple vinegar to your bath. It will ease your burn pain.

• Put some oatmeal in cheesecloth. Soften it under water. When it is soft, apply it on the burnt area once every two hours.

• Stay away from soap. As it makes your skin dry, it will make you feel much more pain.

• Use tea bags. They contain tannic acid that eases sunburn pain.

• Add water to cornstarch and apply it to the burn.