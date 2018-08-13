Aloe vera: Secret ingredient for healthy, shiny hair

Hair is visually the most important part of the body. Women who want their hair to be brighter and lush are interested in hair care, while men are mostly interested in hair loss. However, this situation has changed in recent years. Hair loss is now a fearful dream for women, as well. As far as hair care is concerned, technology and medical science continue to develop various alternatives. Studies on the subject reveal various ways to get healthy hair. Studies show that men experience more hair loss than women.

In men, hair loss usually starts inward from the left and right side of the frontal hairline, causing the front part to become bald. Then baldness spreads to the back of the head, starting from the vertex towards the top, and it is no coincidence that this process usually takes place at this level. This type of loss, also called genetic hair loss, is also known as the androgenetic type. Androgenetic hair loss is hereditary, meaning that it is usually inherited from family. Studies indicate that 95 percent of this type of hair loss, which is linked to genetic reasons, is very difficult to treat with medicine and similar methods. For this reason, you need to take care while your hair is still on your head.

Aloe vera's benefits





Aloe vera is a thick-leafed plant with a gel-like substance that grows in many parts of the world and is found in many people's homes as ornamental plants. Gel from aloe vera leaves is good for both hair health and dermatitis. Aloe vera has been used for skin wounds and burns since ancient times. In addition to skin, aloe vera strengthens hair and improves the scalp against problems such as eczema and fungus. Here are some of its benefits:

Soothes itchy scalp

Seborrheic dermatitis is a clinical term for dandruff. Skin rashes on an itchy scalp and hair can be treated with aloe vera. A study conducted in 1998 found that aloe vera helps relieve inflammation of the scalp caused by dandruff. Fatty acids found in the aloe vera plant have anti-inflammatory properties. Mix two spoonfuls of aloe vera gel with one spoonful of honey. Add one spoonful of apple cider vinegar. Leave it in your hair for about an hour and rinse.

Cleanses oily hair

Aloe vera effectively cleanses hair follicles, removing oil and residue. It does not harm hair while cleaning. Unlike other chemicals in hair products, Aloe Vera is gentle and preserves the integrity of hair. Using aloe vera is a great way to get healthier, brighter and softer looking hair.

Strengthens and repairs

Aloe vera contains vitamins A, C and E. These three vitamins contribute to the cell cycle, thus, providing healthy cell growth and bright hair formation. Aloe vera gel also contains vitamin B-12 and folic acid, which can prevent hair loss. It is a popular product that people apply to their skin after exposure to the sun because the plant has high collagen content and cooling properties. The vitamin content in aloe vera is used to treat sun-damaged skin. Mix one spoonful of Aloe Vera gel with two spoonfuls of hibiscus flower. Apply the mixture to your hair. Rinse after an hour.

Helps hair grow faster

Aloe vera has an incredible ability to boost blood circulation in one area. When you use aloe vera in your hair and scalp, the blood flow to your scalp increases. When your hair is cleansed, your scalp absorbs aloe vera, your hair loss is reduced, and your hair grows faster. Take aloe vera leaf gel out with the help of a spoon and feed it to your hair. Let it stay in your hair for about an hour and rinse.

Alternatives for strong hair

Fish: Hair consists of protein fibers. So, you need to get protein to grow new hair and make it stronger. Protein is effective in producing keratin, an important component of hair. Consuming omega-3 fatty acids found in salmon and protein-rich seafood is beneficial in protecting your hair health.

Honey: Studies on dermatitis patients with pruritus and hair loss revealed the therapeutic effect of honey. Throughout the study, patients were given a mixture consisting of 90 percent honey and 10 percent water for four weeks and positive effects were observed. You can consume honey as a nutrient and protect your hair health by applying it to your hair once a week.Dried fruits: The most promising study on the treatment of hair loss was published in the Journal of Cosmetic Dermatology in January 2015. Patients participating in the study received a nutritional supplement containing omega-3 and omega-6 essential fatty acids and antioxidants for six months. After six months, 90 percent of the participants reported a reduction in hair loss, 86 percent improved hair growth, and 87 percent had thicker hair. You can achieve similar results by consuming nuts, walnuts and grape seeds, which are rich in omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids.

Spinach: Spinach is rich in iron and contains iron vitamins to help iron absorption, reducing hair loss. After boiling spinach, make a nice salad with boiled eggs and mushrooms. Eat this salad every three days. You will notice the change in your hair.

Dairy products: Zinc is a super nutrient to prevent hair loss. In one study, researchers compared the zinc levels of 50 people with healthy hair and 50 people with hair loss related to alopecia. As a result of the study, low zinc levels were observed in all patients with alopecia. Milk and dairy products rich in zinc reduce hair loss. The consumption of one glass of milk a day is very important for children while developing, as well as for people suffering from hair loss problems. Consuming cheese in the morning and yogurt at lunch and dinner can provide you with the zinc your body needs.

Fruits: Fruits in winter, especially orange, mandarin and grapefruit, are very rich in vitamin C. These fruits can strengthen the immune system and help strengthen hair structure.

St. John's Wort: Although the cause of alopecia is unknown, studies indicate that a weakened immune system, genetic factors and stress are related to this disease. Hair can grow again in the area getting bald due to alopecia; however, this does not mean that the disease will not recur. The first step in fighting alopecia is to seek a specialist, but don't ignore herbal solutions. Lightly massage the relevant area with a mixture prepared of 85 ml of St. John's wort oil and 10 drops of tea tree oil to treat hair loss.