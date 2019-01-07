Beyond taste: The many health benefits of corn

Corn is a food which is very high in nutritional value. It not only provides you with the calories you need on a daily basis for a healthy metabolism, but it is also a rich source of vitamins A, B, E and many minerals. Its high fiber content plays an important role in the prevention of digestive diseases such as constipation, hemorrhoids and colorectal cancer. The antioxidants it contains act as anti-carcinogenic agents that help prevent Alzheimer's disease.

Research shows that corn is a good source of essential nutrients for many people and animals. It is also the most harvested grain compared to others. Corn is used not only consumed as is, but is also used in many different ways such as to make bread, corn flakes and corn flour. In addition, it has low calories and contains about 3.4 grams of protein per a 100-gram portion. It is rich in vitamins and minerals, and a very good source of energy.

Corn is curative to the core

Corn is very useful for health since it consists of high-quality nutrition. In addition to boosting the flavor of any meal that it is added to, it also provides protection against a number of chronic diseases as it is rich in phytochemicals. Here are the benefits of corn for your health:

Rich in basic minerals

Corn contains plenty of minerals that benefit the body. Phosphorus, magnesium, manganese, zinc, iron and copper are found in all corn varieties. It also contains trace amounts of minerals such as selenium, which are hard to find in many normal diets. Phosphorous in corn is necessary to regulate growth, bone health and optimal kidney function. In addition, magnesium is very important for maintaining heart rate and increasing bone mineral density. Corn is also a vitamin store. I recommend you to make room for corn in your nutrition program as it contains plenty of vitamin B1, niacin (vitamin B3) and vitamin C.

Eat corn for healthy eyes

Macular degeneration and cataract are the main causes of the most common visual disorders in the world and blindness. While infections and old age are among the main causes of these diseases, nutrition can also play an important role in the emergence of them. Carotenoids such as zeaxanthin and lutein, which are the two antioxidants present in corn, have significant benefits for eye health. Corn grains are rich in vitamin A, which is an important vitamin in terms of eye health, and in carotenoids that reduce the risk of visual impairment.

A source of energy

Thanks to the high amounts of carbohydrates it contains, corn is a source of energy. Carbohydrates provide the energy required for the proper functioning of the body and mind. They are also very important in maintaining brain health. Corn is a food consumed by athletes as it gives energy.

Corn lowers bad cholesterol

According to the Journal of Nutritional Biochemistry, corn consumption reduces bad cholesterol by curbing the absorption of cholesterol in the body. This reduction in low-density lipoproteins (LDL) cholesterol includes the reduction of heart diseases, prevention of atherosclerosis and general cleansing of free radicals in the body.

Corn reduces risk of hypertension

Corn contains phenolic phytochemicals that regulate blood pressure and prevent hypertension. In addition, corn is rich in vitamin B which is beneficial for the optimal functionality of adrenal glands.

Healthy skin and hair

As it includes vitamin A and beta-carotene, corn is very useful for skin health. It also protects the skin from harmful sun rays thanks to its high content of vitamin C. Vitamin E, another important vitamin for skin health, also keeps the skin healthy. It is useful for hair health due to the omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids it contains.

Boiled corn helps prevent cancer

Many scientific studies have revealed that an antioxidant-rich nutritional program helps prevent cancer. Moreover, there are many studies showing that antioxidants fight free radical cells and prevent oxidative damage to the body. Research shows that boiled corn contains more antioxidants than corn that is not boiled.

Corn as a heart-friendly nutrient

According to research, corn oil has an antiatherogenic effect on cholesterol levels and thus reduces the risk of various cardiovascular diseases. In addition, corn is a heart-healthy nutrient due to its rich folate and bagasse content.

Corn prevents anemia

Today, anemia is a major disease, which is seen mostly due to the deficiency of vitamin B12 and folic acid in the body. The body needs iron and folate to create new red blood cells. These substances are found in corn which can, therefore, prevent anemia. If you have anemia, you can reduce the effects of the disease by consuming corn.

Rich in fiber

Corn is a nutrient used in diets since it meets 19 percent of the fiber required for the body on its own. It also lowers high cholesterol levels and reduces the risk of colon cancer due to its content and effects. A diet rich in fiber is as good as gold for the health of your digestive system. Consuming high-fiber foods keeps you full for a longer time, regulates your digestion and boosts your colon health. The consumption of high-fiber foods will also help you with a number of issues, from cancer to heart disease, from constipation to intestinal health, from liver steatosis to obesity, and from heart health to sugar balance. For this reason, it is very important that you have a nutrition program full of high-fiber foods. The fiber also helps prevent constipation and lower cholesterol levels.

I can also say that high fiber foods are your secret weapon in losing weight and keeping your weight in balance. The fiber suppresses ghrelin, which is known as the hunger hormone of our stomach. If you consume more fiber, it means that you will be full for longer periods between meals. The fiber also keeps your blood sugar stable, so the insulin, which is the fat storage hormone, is not out of control.

Choosing your corn

Corn is a food that can be easily found in bazaars and markets all over the world. You should also consider consuming fresh corn instead of frozen corn. Also make sure that the husk is not dried when buying fresh corn, and try to consume it within a few days of purchase to make the most of its nutritional value.