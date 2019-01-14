Losing weight is easy with these key tricks

In most cases, fighting against excess weight remains a vicious circle. As I always say, the first and most important reason for failing to lose weight is starting a diet. However, it is hard to get up and start a diet at once since healthy eating awareness must be embraced as a lifestyle. Someone who eats healthily will not experience any excess weight problems. So, here are some tips that will help you achieve healthy weight loss in the new year.

Never skip breakfast

Those who do not consult a professional or can't figure out what they should do generally tend to skip breakfast. However, having breakfast every morning must be an essential part of your lifestyle. A person who skips breakfast makes the second mistake by eating more than required at lunch. Starting the day with breakfast will make you and your metabolism start working at the same time. The stomach goes empty within four hours no matter what is eaten. Therefore, snacks consumed between main meals are important. When you keep the period between meals less than four hours, you can feel full by eating less since your stomach will never get completely empty.

Water temperature matters

If you stop losing weight despite following all the advice, you are probably drinking water at ambient temperatures. German scientists who studied on the difference between drinking cold water and water at ambient temperatures came up with an interesting result. According to their study, drinking cold water speeds up metabolism more than drinking water at ambient temperatures. The research also found that drinking 10 cups of cold water a day can raise resting metabolism by about 50 calories daily.

Walking is a must

A variety of research conducted on the subject revealed that running 1.6 km (around 1 mile) in 10 minutes makes the body burn 566 to 839 calories in an hour. Another research result indicates that a person who runs around at this pace keeps burning calories for the rest of the day (unless they eat a slice of cake et cetera, of course). If you want to keep burning calories after your workout, apply the one-half rule. In other words, you should walk for half of the time you spend on running and complete your daily exercise.

Watch out for snacks

Try to stay away from high-calorie snacks and be aware of what you are eating. Nuts and dried fruits are among the most preferred snacks. For example, 100 grams of sunflower seed has an average 600 calories. If you want to keep away from such calorie rich food, you can make a list of the harmless snacks you like and buy only them.

KEEP UP YOUR ENERGY WHILE DIETING

Poor nutrition or eating less than you need lowers your energy. To avoid low blood glucose and protect your energy, your diet must be balanced in terms protein and carbohydrate intake.

Due to technological advancements, millions of people work glued to their seats for hours, which leads to chronic stress and fatigue. Thanks to new studies, we now have some solutions for the most common factors causing low energy levels. Most of us say "I don't have any time due to my busy schedule" as an excuse, which leads to sedentary lifestyle and slows metabolism. Therefore, shifting into an active lifestyle all at once might be challenging.

A well-balanced diet boosts your immune system and keeps your energy levels high.

Pay attention to gluten sensitivity

Although more than 25 percent of people have gluten sensitivity, only 1 percent of them are aware of this problem. If you have bloating or constipation after eating instead of feeling energized, you might be sensitive to gluten. Undiagnosed food sensitivities (like gluten) may cause inflammation in your intestines and prevent the digestion of essential nutrients like iron.

Iron is the main constituent of hemoglobin in red blood cells, which carry oxygen to all cells. So, having fatigue is an inevitable consequence of iron deficiency. The best solution to prevent this (for those sensitive to gluten) is to have a gluten-free diet that increases the intake and digestion of iron.

The first rule to keep your energy level high throughout the day is not to stay hungry. Poor nutrition or eating less than you need lowers your energy level. Therefore, in order to avoid low blood glucose and protect your energy, you should consume foods with small quantities of carbohydrates.

Eating fiber-rich foods is invaluable for the health of your digestive system. You must include whole grain food and fiber-rich fruits and vegetables to your diet.

Recharge your liver

The liver is the power plant of the body as it controls and regulates the energy levels. Unhealthy foods, sweetened beverages and cigarettes make it harder for the liver to cleanse toxins or harmful substances in your body, and the accumulation of toxins in the body might cause fatigue.

Eat protein-rich food

Choose good sources of high-quality protein. Combine proteins and carbs in every meal and snack. Protein helps preventing rise of the blood sugar level after meals. Good sources of protein include chicken, fish, non-fat meat, low-fat dairy products and legumes.

Also, keep in mind that drinking 2.5 to 3.7 liters of water per day for men and 2 to 2.7 liters of water for women is very important.