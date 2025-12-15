Turkish archaeologists have uncovered a rare fresco portraying Jesus as the "Good Shepherd,” depicted with distinctly Roman features, marking one of the most significant discoveries from early Christian Anatolia.

The artwork was found in August inside an underground burial chamber near Iznik, a town of major importance in Christian history as the site where the Nicene Creed was established in 325 A.D., Euronews reported Friday.

Located in the village of Hisardere, the tomb is believed to date to the third century, a period when Christianity was still subject to persecution within the Roman Empire. The fresco shows a youthful, clean-shaven Jesus dressed in a toga and carrying a goat across his shoulders – an uncommon representation in the region that reflects Roman artistic influence.

According to lead archaeologist Gülşen Kutbay, the fresco may be a unique example within Anatolia. The tomb’s interior is richly decorated, with walls and ceilings adorned with birds, plants and images of noble figures accompanied by their servants.

Eren Erten Ertem of the Iznik Museum explained that the artwork illustrates a cultural shift from late pagan traditions to early Christian beliefs, presenting the deceased’s journey to the afterlife in an optimistic and respectful way.

Excavations also revealed the remains of five individuals, including two young adults and an infant approximately 6 months old.

During last month’s visit marking the 1,700th anniversary of the Council of Nicaea, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan presented the pope with a tile painting inspired by the Good Shepherd fresco.

Anatolia played a central role in early Christian history. St. Paul was born in Tarsus; St. John spent his final years in Ephesus; and the Virgin Mary is believed to have lived near that city toward the end of her life.