Türkiye has many public and cultural holidays and it can be a hassle to track them all throughout the year as some dates move around as they belong to different calendars. So, a calendar can surely come in handy for those who want to plan out some vacations this year.

January: Camel wrestling

While Jan. 1 is in fact a national holiday, you may not have noticed as it fell on a Sunday this year, but keep in mind that next year, Jan. 1, 2024, will be on a Monday. The winter semester break for students will begin on Jan. 23 and last until Feb. 3.

This month, the traveling camel wrestling season will take place in some of the most highly anticipated arenas where many colorful events will be organized. The camels that take place in the competitions here in Türkiye are adored and rightly treated as prized possessions. They are decked out in spectacular colorful accessories and banners. The camels proudly take their place for some slight neck wrestling as sometimes the animals are quickly pulled away if the dispute becomes heated.

Nonetheless, these events are joyous affairs and many families and friends use the opportunity to picnic as wandering musicians play drums and the zurna reed pipe. This Sunday, Jan. 8, the camel wrestling competition in Bodrum will be held at the Kızılağaç, Deve Güreşi Arena. On the following Saturday, Jan. 15, one of the biggest camel wrestling events in Türkiye will take place in Selçuk at the Pamucak arena. On Jan. 22, there will be camel wrestling held in Didim and Tire, on Jan. 29 in Bergama and on Feb. 12 in Kuşadası.

February: Month of Love

While Feb. 14, Valentine’s Day, is not a public holiday here in Türkiye, it is celebrated culturally so be ready to gift your romantic partners and shower them with love and attention if you are lucky enough to have one.

People eating iftar during Ramadan in Sultanahmet square, in Istanbul, Türkiye. (Shutterstock Photo)

March: Ramadan

This year, the monthlong daylight fast of Ramadan will begin on March 23 and will run until April 21. While this is a slightly easier time of the year to embark on this trying-to-fast, which some years falls in the heart of winter or summer, it is still important for visitors to know that many of the devout will refrain from food and water from sunrise until sunset.

While the biggest food festivals take place in April, in March, there are two festivals devoted to the Aegean's wild greens in Bodrum and in Urla. The Bodrum Bitter Herb Festival (Bodrum Acı Ot Festivalı), takes place in mid-March in Bodrum's Ortakent neighborhood over the course of two days, with festivities and stands selling local products and food items centered on regional greens with a similar festival taking place in the latter part of the month in Urla, a town just outside of Izmir.

April: Festivities

The two most popular harvest festivals take place in April. They are the Alaçatı Herb Festival and the Urla Artichoke Festival and both are spectacular. The events last for several days with tasting and gift stands lining the streets. Stages are set up in town squares where cooking competitions, contests, seminars and concerts take place whereas side activities such as hiking and different field trips in the region are planned for the event as well.

The Ramadan Bayramı, or as it is also referred to in Türkiye, Şeker Bayramı marks the end of the monthlong Ramadan fast and is a national and religious holiday that will take place from Friday, April 21 to Sunday, April 23 – which is also the National Sovereignty and Children's Day.

The celebrations of Hıdırellez, in Istanbul, Türkiye. (Shutterstock Photo)

May: Hıdırellez

May 1, which falls on a Monday this year is the national holiday Labor and Solidarity Day. While most state buildings, schools and post offices will be closed, many businesses remain open.

The most exciting celebration in May however is Hıdırellez, which takes place over the evening of Friday, May 5 to the next day evening. This custom-filled folk holiday is celebrated in Türkiye, the Balkans and in the Central and Middle East. In Türkiye, the largest celebration takes place in Edirne, with bonfire jumping and dancing as the region's famed Romani musicians perform in a carnival-like atmosphere. Smaller-scale festivities are also held in Istanbul’s Ahırkapı neighborhood and last year a wide range of events and workshops were hosted at the Topkapı Kültür Parkı.

Friday, May 19 is the Commemoration of Atatürk, Youth and Sports Day, a public holiday, which is celebrated with parades.

June: Feast of Sacrifice

The Feast of Sacrifice, in Turkish Kurban Bayramı, which is Türkiye's longest national holiday falls on June 28 to July 1. This four-and-a-half-day holiday coincides with the heart of summer, so expect crowds and full bookings for that week in most of Türkiye's holiday destinations. It is a great time to visit Istanbul though as the crowds subside during this time, making traffic and commutation much easier.

Wrestlers partake in Kırkpınar Oil Wrestling Festival, in Edirne, Türkiye. (Shutterstock Photo)

July: Oil wrestling

The historical Kırkpınar Oil Wrestling Competition will take place from July 7 to 9 at the Sarayiçi Er Meydanı in Edirne. This will be the 662nd competition of this age-old sport and takes place in what was once the imperial hunting grounds of the sultans and amongst Ottoman remnants.

Meanwhile, Türkiye's newest public holiday is July 15, Democracy and Nationality Unity Day, to commemorate the national unity against the 2016 coup attempt. It takes place on a Saturday this year.

August: Victory Day

Victory Day is on Wednesday, Aug. 30 this year and is a national holiday. This means that many may use the opportunity to combine a vacation with the weekends, so finding accommodation in holiday spots might be tough that week.

The mausoleum of Mevlana Jalaladdin Rumi, in Konya, Türkiye. (Shutterstock Photo)

October: Celebrating the Republic

Republic Day, Oct.29, is an official holiday that actually takes place over a one-and-half-day public holiday with official buildings, schools and post offices closing mid-day on Oct. 28 and remaining closed on the 29. While many try to combine these public holidays with a weekend to push for a longer vacation, this year the dates fall over a weekend making the option less likely to happen.

December: Remembering Rumi

Mevlana week, which will be held from Dec. 7 to 17, is one of the highlights of December. Taking place in Konya, this is a celebration of Rumi on the commemoration of his death in which Konya turns into a spiritual wonderland for Sufi’s and Mevlana's Whirling Dervish order.