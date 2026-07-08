Lokum, a Turkish Angora cat cared for at the Presidential National Library, drew attention from foreign journalists covering the 36th NATO summit in the Turkish capital, Ankara.

A journalist pets Lokum, a Turkish Angora cat, during the 36th NATO summit, Ankara, Türkiye, July 8, 2026. (AA Photo)

As leaders gathered at the Presidential Complex for summit sessions, the white-furred feline with two differently colored eyes was brought to the media area, where it drew attention from reporters with its calm and friendly behavior.

Lokum, a Turkish Angora cat, draws the attention of journalists during the 36th NATO summit, Ankara, Türkiye, July 8, 2026. (AA Photo)

The cat is among about 50 animals cared for at the library. Turkish Angora cats are known for their long coats and distinctive appearance.

Veterinarian Ayşegül Korkmaz, who cares for Lokum, said the cat was introduced to journalists as a way to showcase Ankara’s cultural identity to international visitors.

Journalists take photos of Lokum, a Turkish Angora cat, during the 36th NATO summit, Ankara, Türkiye, July 8, 2026. (AA Photo)

“Our cat is a Turkish Angora cat,” Korkmaz said. “Lokum lives at the Presidential Complex and was brought here to meet members of the press and help introduce Ankara. Lokum is here today to represent both itself and Ankara.”

Korkmaz said the cat would remain in the media area while foreign guests were present but would leave when it became tired or bored.

Veterinarian Ayşegül Korkmaz holds Lokum, a Turkish Angora cat cared for at the Presidential National Library, during the 36th NATO summit, Ankara, Türkiye, July 8, 2026. (AA Photo)

The appearance of Lokum offered a lighter moment for journalists focused on the high-level NATO gathering while highlighting one of Türkiye’s best-known native cat breeds.