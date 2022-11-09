Last week I was privy to a very special workshop, the contents of which I am excited and honored to be able to share with my readers. Held by the dynamic duo, award-winning botanical illustrator Işık Güner and botanical collector, educator and painter Fem Güçlütürk, this workshop that took place in Muğla's Akyaka in the final week of October was entitled "Gökova'nın Bahçeleri," which translated means "The Gardens of Gökova."

This was a botanical illustration workshop introducing the basic techniques of watercolor painting of local plants from the region with nearly a dozen participants spending five days sketching flowers and plants daily with the Nail Çakırhan Museum and a former home serving as the studio.

Participants take part in "The Gardens of Gökova" workshop organized by botanical illustrator Işık Güner and botanical collector Fem Güçlütürk, in Akyaka, Muğla, Türkiye. (Photo courtesy of Leyla Yvonne Ergil)

Işık Güner is an award-winning artist that draws and paints plants from all over the world. Her book entitled "Botanical Illustration from Life: A visual guide to observing, drawing and painting plants," was released in 2019 and has since been translated into English, Spanish and French. But Güner’s legacy spans the world as she is highly involved in illustrating the classification of plants in projects in Chile, China, Nepal, Transylvania and of course her native Türkiye, where Rize's Fırtına Valley serves as her base.

Among her vast list of publications, Güner has also contributed 40 illustrations to the book "Plants from the Woods and Forests of Chile," which was published in 2015 by the Edinburgh Royal Botanical Garden, garnering a number of awards for her work in international exhibitions. This Turkish artist is also an educator in the Edinburgh Botanical Garden’s three-year advanced studies Distance Diploma in Botanical Illustration program, which is one of the world's leading courses of its kind.

Güner is also an integral part of the conservation projects Project Nepal and The Beauty of Orchids in China. Even more impressive, Güner was one of the artists selected worldwide to feature watercolor paintings of the wildflowers growing in the meadows of Transylvania, which she did in June 2015 for the book "Transylvania Florilegium," which was commissioned by the U.K.'s Prince Charles to depict Romania’s floral diversity.

Güner is also the art editor in the "Resimli Türkiye Florası" ("Illustrated Flora of Türkiye") project, coordinated by the Flora Research Association, Nezahat Gökyiğit Botanical Garden (NGBB) and the ANG Foundation and conducted under the patronage of the Presidency of the Turkish Republic. This project aims to illustrate all of the plant species present in Türkiye and is a first of its kind in its scope of documenting the botanical wealth the country has to offer. So far, three volumes have been published as books in which Güner works with scientists and artists from all over the world to depict the country’s diverse flora, a project planned to ultimately be published in up to 28 different editions.

Artist Göksu Baysal during "The Gardens of Gökova" workshop organized by botanical illustrator Işık Güner and botanical collector Fem Güçlütürk, in Akyaka, Muğla, Türkiye. (Photo courtesy of Leyla Yvonne Ergil)

In addition to this most recent and very special five-day workshop that took place in Akyaka, Güner gives workshops all over the world. Starting on Nov. 27, Güner will be leading a five-day botanical illustration workshop in the natural reserve of Fiordo Comau in Chile. In March of next year, Güner will also be in Barcelona for a three-day workshop introducing the basic techniques of botanical illustration entitled "First Breath into Botanical Illustration." In June, Güner will take artists to the beginning of the Swiss Alps and in July she will hold a masterclass in Transylvania.

This particular workshop entitled "Gardens of Gökova" was geared toward introducing the basic techniques of watercolor botanical illustration. From shapes, angles, proportions and tones, participants were taught how to depict with scientific accuracy the different textures, colors and details of plants and flowers. The workshop took place between Oct. 24 and 28 and had attendants drawing in none other than the Nail Çakırhan Museum-House from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day, with a break for a very special lunch held daily at Agape Brasserie, which also introduced regional culinary specialties.

The late Nail Çakırhan is of course credited with singlehandedly transforming the architecture of this picturesque town located on the coast of Muğla. Admittedly famed for its popular kite surf beach, which is the top destination for the sport in Türkiye and is a highly desirable destination in Europe, the town of Akyaka itself almost resembles the Swiss alps with all of its two to three-story buildings carry the signature style of architect Çakırhan, which are white buildings highlighted with decorative wooden trimmings on its windows balconies and roofs. This architectural style started as a hobby by the once journalist and poet. It garnered Çakırhan the Aga Khan Award for Architecture on the basis of his contribution to establishing the Akyaka as we now know it.

Artist Foru Norman during "The Gardens of Gökova" workshop organized by botanical illustrator Işık Güner and botanical collector Fem Güçlütürk, in Akyaka, Muğla, Türkiye. (Photo courtesy of Leyla Yvonne Ergil)

The owner and chef of Agape Brasserie, Akyaka's top gourmet restaurant that also hosted the daily lunches and introductory dinner for the workshop, is Eniz Tunca. Tunca is not only one of the founding members of Slow Food Gökova, but she is also an architect and one who worked closely with and throughout the career of her mentor Nail Çakırhan. Hailing from Muğla and like Çakırhan, Tunca has made cuisine her second career and thankfully so because there is magic in the food she prepares. From hand-rolled flatbread gözleme stuffed with squash and baked in a wood-burning oven to kısır and even kuru fasulye, all of which were the best versions of their kind, participants also got to learn about some of the culinary traditions of the region.

After the success of last month’s workshop, Güner does plan to lead a similar botanical illustration workshop in the region in the coming year. So, keep your eyes peeled for this award-winning artist's artwork, projects and upcoming exhibitions and workshops, which you can do so from her website.