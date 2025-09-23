In the district of Ağlasun, located in Burdur Province in southern Türkiye, near the ancient city of Sagalassos – one of the most magnificent cities of the Roman period – a women’s cooperative has been established to provide employment opportunities for local women.

Supported by the Western Mediterranean Development Agency (BAKA) under the Social Development Support Program (SOGEP), the Ağlasun Handicrafts Women’s Initiative Production and Sales Cooperative operates under the local municipality. The initiative not only enables women to contribute to their household income but also combines local craftsmanship with the region’s growing tourism sector.

Located on the road leading to the ancient city of Sagalassos, the cooperative currently hosts 16 trainees, with seven women actively involved in production.

A tourist examines handmade dolls crafted by local women near the ancient Roman city of Sagalassos, Burdur, southern Türkiye, Aug. 29, 2025. (AA Photo)

Attracting both local and international tourists, the women at the cooperative craft and sell a variety of handmade items, including felt artworks, dolls, Sagalassos-themed bags, ornaments and pottery. In addition, homemade products such as tomato paste, rose-based goods and "tarhana" (a traditional Turkish fermented soup base) are also available for purchase.

Ağlasun Mayor Ali Ulusoy shared that in the past, many women from the region had to travel to other cities for seasonal agricultural work. To provide local employment opportunities, the municipality supported the establishment of the cooperative.

“Visitors to Sagalassos never leave without stopping by the cooperative,” said Ulusoy. “They often purchase something from our local products. Of course, visitor numbers are seasonal. We are working to make Sagalassos a year-round destination. Improvements will also be made along the road to the ancient city. We plan to enrich the area with more accommodation and rest facilities to attract more visitors.”

A woman's touch

Master trainer Rukiye Kantekin explained that she began offering felt art courses in 2021 and has trained three groups of participants so far.

Tourists view artwork produced by a local woman near the ancient Roman city of Sagalassos, Burdur, southern Türkiye, Aug. 29, 2025. (AA Photo)

Together with 12 women eager to work, and with the support of the municipality, they established a workshop. “We’re also contributing to the promotion of Sagalassos and Ağlasun,” Kantekin said. “We’ve achieved our goal of employing women. We believe better things are on the horizon. We’re committed to moving forward. Every time we receive positive feedback from visitors, our motivation grows. Our cooperative, located at the foothills of ancient Sagalassos, has become a shining example of what women in rural areas can achieve. We’ve shown that we can succeed not only in agriculture and livestock, but also in tourism and other sectors.”

Gözde Uğur, one of the cooperative members, shared that she previously worked in livestock and farming. “I’m very happy with what we’ve accomplished,” she said. “We are constantly progressing. When our handmade products sell, it gives us confidence knowing they are appreciated. Our determination grows stronger. Every success boosts our self-confidence.”