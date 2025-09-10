The ancient city of Sagalassos, located in the Ağlasun district of Burdur in southern Türkiye and known as "the city of love and emperors," is preparing to launch a new chapter in its long history. Starting next season, visitors will have the chance to explore the archaeological site at night, thanks to a recently completed lighting project.

Built on the slopes of Mount Akdağ, Sagalassos has roots stretching back 12,000 years. Today, it's one of Türkiye’s most significant Roman-era ruins, attracting a steadily increasing number of visitors.

Lighting way

For the first time, the site’s newly installed lighting system was tested this season. Iconic structures such as the theater, odeon, agora and monumental fountains were illuminated, offering a preview of the immersive evening atmosphere that awaits future guests.

According to the Burdur Governorship, night visits will officially begin next season as part of a broader cultural tourism initiative. The project is expected not only to enhance the visitor experience but also to help boost tourism in the region.

Must-see Roman city

Professor Peter Talloen, excavation director and head of the Archaeology Department at Bilkent University, said that lighting work on the Upper Agora and surrounding paths is nearly complete.

“We lit up the ancient city for the first time,” he explained, noting that full implementation of the night museum experience is planned for the upcoming season.

Talloen expressed optimism about the impact of this development on tourism:

“I believe everything should be completed by next year. We’re excited to welcome visitors. The number of tourists increases each year and this makes us very happy.”

He also emphasized that Sagalassos is “a must-see Roman city,” and pointed to growing visitor numbers as a reflection of its rising popularity.

“Last year, 115,000 people visited the site,” he said. “This year, we expect around 120,000 to 125,000. With the addition of night visits, we believe that number will increase significantly.”