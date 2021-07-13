Love for animals in Turkey has no limits and affects every part of life – even checking into a flight at the airport.

Turkey's Istanbul Airport has set up a 24-hour separate check-in counter and a special room for pets to help owners travel comfortably.

The owners will incur no additional costs if they travel with their pets, according to an Istanbul Airport Administration (IGA) statement on Monday.

With the easing of pandemic measures in Turkey and increased air traffic, the number of pets traveling with their owners has also risen. Some airlines allow passengers to travel with their pets.

Before coming on board, the animal's identity, a valid vaccination and health certificate, entry permits if flying abroad, and other documentation required by the transit countries must all be completed, the statement said.

The administration requested that reservations be made at least six hours before flight time. The number of pets that can be carried in the passenger cabin largely depends on the aircraft type. Some dangerous breeds are not allowed on board.