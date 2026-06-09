Archaeologists working at the mound of Kanlıtaş in northwestern Türkiye have uncovered four headless female figurines dating back approximately 8,000 years, offering new insight into Neolithic ritual practices involving building closure ceremonies.

The excavations at the site, located near the Inönü district of Eskişehir in the region of the Inner Western Anatolia region of Türkiye, have been ongoing since 2013 under the direction of Anadolu University. The site is considered one of the earliest known settlements in the region spanning modern-day Eskişehir, Afyonkarahisar and Kütahya.

Professor Ali Umut Türkcan, head of the excavation team and a faculty member in the Department of Archaeology at Anadolu University, said the figurines were discovered within fill layers at the bases of rectangular-planned structures uncovered during the dig.

Researchers determined that the terracotta figurines, all depicting women, date to the final phase of the Neolithic period and may reflect ritual behaviors associated with the deliberate closure of buildings.

The largest of the figurines measures about 12 to 13 centimeters (roughly 5 inches) in length, while the others are typically around 5 to 6 centimeters.

Türkcan said figurines of this type were common in the Neolithic period across Anatolia, but the Kanlıtaş examples stand out due to their context and condition. Several were found with their heads deliberately broken off, suggesting intentional human action.

“The presence of headless or broken-headed female figurines in spaces that appear to have been intentionally sealed suggests they may have been left as offerings during the closure of structures,” Türkcan said.

He added that similar “building closure rituals” have been documented at other Neolithic sites, including Çatalhöyük in central Türkiye, one of the most extensively studied prehistoric settlements in the world.

However, Türkcan noted that the Kanlıtaş figurines differ in certain stylistic features, particularly the pronounced emphasis on the hip area. This trait shows similarities with early female figurines found in the Balkans, especially in areas once associated with the former Yugoslavia.

Researchers also pointed to potential cultural links between the Kanlıtaş site and the broader Porsuk cultural sphere of western central Anatolia, which has long been discussed in relation to the Neolithic Vinca culture of the Balkans. Radiocarbon dating results, Türkcan said, support the idea that the Porsuk culture may predate and possibly help explain these cultural connections.

Türkcan added that the findings suggest Neolithic communities may have marked the end of a building’s use through structured ritual acts, including the deposition of figurines.

The research team plans to publish the findings in a comprehensive scientific monograph and reference volume in the coming years.