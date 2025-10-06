During the official holiday marking the founding anniversary of the People’s Republic of China, many Chinese tourists chose Cappadocia as their travel destination, eager to discover the region's unique natural and historical features.

Between Oct. 1 and 7, a period known as the "Golden Week," Chinese visitors flocked to Türkiye, particularly concentrating their visits in major tourist hubs such as Istanbul and Nevşehir. Cappadocia, with its iconic fairy chimneys, museums, ancient ruins and underground cities, attracted many of these travelers. Popular activities included hot air balloon rides, horseback riding and off-road excursions.

Tourism boost in Cappadocia

Özay Onur, President of the Nevşehir Tourist Guides Association, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that the influx of Chinese tourists is invigorating the local tourism industry. He highlighted Cappadocia’s status as a UNESCO World Heritage Site and its appeal to Chinese visitors, who consider a visit to the area a special experience.

“They especially enjoy photographing the fairy chimneys and experiencing hot air balloon flights,” Onur said. “We observe a strong presence of Chinese tourists in our region, mainly because Cappadocia offers significant natural, cultural and historical value. Visitors can engage in a variety of activities both above and below ground. The balloon flights offer a truly unique perspective.”

Hot air balloons fill the sky over Cappadocia as Chinese tourists explore the region during Golden Week, Cappadocia, Nevşehir, Türkiye, Oct. 2, 2025. (AA Photo)

Onur also noted that, unlike the common preference for beach holidays in East Asian cultures, Chinese tourists favor the rich cultural and natural experiences that Cappadocia offers. Local businesses, guides, travel agencies and accommodations have all benefited from this surge, bringing renewed energy to the tourism sector. Social media sharing of the balloon flights further enhances Cappadocia’s appeal among Chinese travelers.

Leading balloon destination

Oğuzhan Alkan, a hot air balloon pilot serving Chinese tourists, emphasized the high demand for balloon tours among visitors from East Asia. He explained that the official holidays in China contribute to a seasonal boost in tourism.

“Chinese guests come to witness the region’s breathtaking beauty from the sky. Cappadocia is one of the best places in the world for balloon flights,” Alkan said. “Seeing around 150 balloons flying simultaneously is a spectacular sight. Chinese visitors come to experience both the unique landscapes and the balloon rides.”

Visitors praise Cappadocia

Among the tourists, Jıngyu Huang shared her enthusiasm for the area’s fairy-tale scenery and rich history. “Cappadocia is truly wonderful with its historical heritage and beautiful landscapes. We have seen many amazing places here and are truly enjoying our time. I wanted to visit Türkiye during my vacation and I believe it was a fantastic choice.

I’m looking forward to a great experience in the coming week.”

Another visitor, Yicheng Shen, who has visited Cappadocia before, expressed delight in how the region offers different experiences in every season. “We love the culture here, which is why we keep returning. Usually, we stay for three or four days. We really enjoy the culture and food,” he said.