A remarkable convergence of art and science emerges as a new seven-suite "space symphony" that draws inspiration from NASA's awe-inspiring imagery as a source of inspiration and visual accompaniment.

The world premiere outside Washington last week of "Cosmic Cycles" showcased vivid imagery compiled by the U.S. space agency alongside the first-ever public performance of the music.

The symphony's American composer, Henry Dehlinger, describes it as "almost like a total artwork."

"It's not just music, it's not just visuals – it's not a score for a film either," the 56-year-old told Agence France-Presse (AFP) before the concert.

"It's more of an immersive experience that encapsulates visuals and sound."

A similar effort was undertaken over a century ago by English composer Gustav Holst – but when he wrote his famous ode to "The Planets," much in astronomy remained only theoretical.

Since then, humans have walked on the moon, sent roving research labs to Mars, and probed across the solar system with powerful telescopes allowing us to peer billions of light-years away.

The images from that research, compiled by NASA producers into seven short films, inspired Dehlinger.

"I had almost to pinch myself and remind myself that this isn't to pretend – this is the real deal. Not science fiction, it's the actual science," he said.

In front of an NASA image projected on a screen, National Philharmonic Music Director and Conductor Piotr Gajewski rehearses "Cosmic Cycles, A Space Symphony" by composer Henry Dehlinger, at Capital One Hall in Arlington, Virginia, U.S., May 11, 2023. (AFP Photo)

Piotr Gajewski, music director and conductor of the National Philharmonic, explained that the idea for the project came after previous work with NASA on visuals to go with a double-billing of Claude Debussy's "La Mer" ("The Sea") and Holst's "The Planets."

For their next collaboration, 64-year-old Gajewski suggested to NASA "that we turn the tables on them."

"Rather than them getting a piece of music and putting pictures to it, they start by putting short videos together ... of their very best work."

The challenge was worth the effort for Wade Sisler, the executive producer at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center.

"It's a journey unlike one I have ever helped anyone take," Sisler, 64, told AFP.

'Like Van Gogh paintings'

The seven-part piece begins at the heart of our solar system – the Sun – with shots of its swirling and gurgling surface and explosions of particles out to the planets.

The following two movements focus on NASA studies of our home planet from a global perspective and then through Earth photographs taken by astronauts in orbit.

Apart from photos and videos, Sisler explained that interspersed throughout the seven films are a "mesmerizing collection of data visualizations" created by NASA.

Data on ocean currents, for example, "look like Van Gogh paintings when you put them in motion. The colors are beautiful; you see patterns you never realized before."

A fourth segment on the moon is followed by profiles of each planet – including a focus on images of the Martian surface taken by NASA rovers.

Jupiter, a "regal subject" according to Dehlinger, is introduced by roaring chimes and horns.

The symphony also looks at recent experiments on asteroids before a big finale of nebulae, black holes and other galactic phenomena.

In addition to two performances at venues outside Washington, NASA has released the videos to its YouTube page with a synthesized version of Dehlinger's soundtrack.

'A great mystery'

To hammer home the equal importance of the music and video, conductor Gajewski explained, they decided not to aim for exact synchronization but to be more "fluid."

That approach allows him "to find different moments each time and each performance."

"We really wanted people to be able to experience the music, the performers themselves, and the science in a balanced portfolio," Sisler added.

Knowing the images and missions were real, Sisler said, elicits a more robust audience response in the digital age, when "you can conjure up anything through AI, conjure up anything in digital effects."

"People are interested in real results, like 'Wow, we really went to that asteroid. Wow, we're really bringing it back to Earth,'" he said, referring to the daring OSIRIS-REx sample retrieval mission.

Gajewski said the awe-inspiring factor made the images perfect companions to orchestral pieces.

"What is it that all of a sudden makes us emotionally weak when we hear one kind of music or proud when we hear different kinds?" he asked.

"It's all a great mystery, and of course, space is the other great mystery, so they complement each other very well."