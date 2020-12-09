Unsurprisingly, the coronavirus and related topics have dominated Google searches in 2020.

"Coronavirus" topped both general search and news categories, according to Google's year-end report published Wednesday. "Coronavirus update" and "coronavirus symptoms" also made the top 10, taking spots No. 7 and No. 8, respectively.

Meanwhile, the results of the heated U.S. presidential elections came second in general and news categories. The winner of the race, Joe Biden, was the ninth top search globally and the most Googled person of the year.

Former NBA superstar Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash in January, came in third for most searches. Bryant was also the most searched person among those who lost their lives this year.

Videoconferencing service Zoom was the fourth most-searched item this year as the pandemic forced millions of workers and students to hop on to the application amid closures of businesses and schools.

Millions of searches from Indian cricket fans put the Indian Premier League (IPL) tournament and "India vs New Zealand" in fifth and sixth places, respectively.

The finals spot in the top 10 was taken by Google Classroom.

Interestingly, millions of searches from Turkey drove "ekmek," which means bread in Turkish, and lahmacun, a Turkish fast food often referred to as "Turkish pizza," to the top five spots in the recipes category. Ekmek was second, while lahmacun placed fifth.

Dalgona coffee topped the recipes, while sourdough bread and pizza took third and fourth places.

"Year in Search 2020" by category:

News: Coronavirus, Election results, Iran, Beirut, Hantavirus.

Actors: Tom Hanks, Joaquin Phoenix, Amitabh Bachchan, Ricky Gervais, Jada Pinkett Smith.

Games: Among Us, Fall Guys, Valorant, Genshin Impact, The Last of Us 2.

Movies: Parasite, 1917, Black Panther, 365 Days, Contagion.

TV shows: Tiger King, Big Brother Brasil, Money Heist, Cobra Kai, The Umbrella Academy.