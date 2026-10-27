Earth's climate system is rapidly destabilizing, with seven of 16 planetary vital signs at record extremes and the pace of global warming nearly doubling since 2010, according to a report by an international team of scientists.

"The 2026 state of the climate report: challenges and opportunities," recently published in the journal BioScience, found that warming accelerated from about 0.19 degrees Celsius (0.34 degrees Fahrenheit) per decade between 1970 and 2010 to roughly 0.36 degrees Celsius per decade between 2010 and 2024.

At current rates, global temperatures could reach 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels before 2050, according to the report.

"We are witnessing the rapid destabilization of the Earth's climate system. This is no longer a warning for the future; it is a diagnosis of the present," the authors wrote.

Record levels

Concentrations of carbon dioxide, methane and nitrous oxide all reached record levels again in 2026, with atmospheric carbon dioxide exceeding 428 parts per million (ppm) in May, about 50% above preindustrial levels.

Ocean heat content and sea levels are also at record highs based on preliminary data, while glacier thickness and Greenland ice mass are at record lows, the report said.

A very strong El Nino expected to take hold this autumn could cause substantial additional warming, putting 2026 on track to be one of the hottest years on record.

Global tree cover loss due to fires reached 10.8 million hectares in 2025, the third-highest level on record, which the authors described as both a consequence of climate change and a growing source of emissions.

Deadly extremes

The report cited a series of extreme weather events at least partly attributable to climate change, including Hurricane Melissa, which killed 95 people and caused more than $12 billion in damage across the Caribbean in October 2025.

Flooding on Indonesia's island of Sumatra killed 708 people in November 2025, while a heat wave that swept Europe in June 2026 caused about 14,000 deaths, according to a preliminary estimate cited in the report.

Combined warming and deforestation could push the Amazon rainforest past an irreversible threshold at just 1.5 to 1.9 degrees Celsius of warming, the authors warned. Feedbacks from natural sources such as permafrost, wetlands and wildfires could also increase post-2020 human-caused warming by roughly 20% to 30% by 2100, according to the report.

Record fossil fuel use

Fossil fuel consumption rose 0.9% in 2025, with oil, coal, and gas all hitting record highs, while annual energy-related carbon dioxide emissions topped 41 gigatons for the first time.

At the same time, solar and wind energy consumption grew by about 18%, low-carbon sources provided roughly 43% of global electricity, and renewables surpassed coal in global electricity generation for the first time in more than a century.

The authors described the shift as the emergence of an "Age of Electricity," but noted that renewable growth was not enough to displace fossil fuels amid rising energy demand.

They also said geopolitical tensions had exposed the vulnerability of energy systems dependent on fossil fuels, with energy security concerns increasingly driving renewable deployment.

Tropical primary forest loss fell 36% in 2025 compared with the previous year, while deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon declined for the fourth consecutive year, reaching its third-lowest level in 38 years.

Funding falls short

The report said mitigation alone is no longer sufficient and called for rapid adaptation measures such as planting urban trees, restoring wetlands and mangroves, establishing early warning systems, cultivating drought-tolerant crops, and deploying distributed solar power.

Global climate adaptation finance stood at about $64 billion in 2024, far below the estimated $310 billion to $365 billion a year that developing countries alone will need by 2035.

The authors stressed that communities least responsible for historical emissions, particularly in the Global South and small island states, are bearing disproportionately severe and early consequences.

"The decisions made during the coming years will strongly influence whether future generations inherit a planet with an unstable climate system or a more resilient and sustainable world," the report said.