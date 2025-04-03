Australian scientists have announced the collection of samples from potential new marine species during their research in East Antarctica.

These findings could offer valuable insights to the scientific community, according to ABC News Australia.

The research was part of a 60-day expedition to East Antarctica, conducted in collaboration with four scientific organizations, including the Australian Antarctic Program (AAP). Researchers traveled aboard the RSV Nuyina, a research icebreaker, to complete part of their mission focused on marine science.

During the expedition, scientists examined the effects of warmer waters on the Denman Glacier in East Antarctica while also analyzing new biological samples from the Southern Ocean.

The collected samples included known marine species such as sea cucumbers, small crustaceans called isopods and a type of sea snail known as a "sea butterfly," which flutters its "wings" as it swims. Additionally, the researchers discovered several unprecedented species, including "hand-sized" sea spiders, starfish as large as dinner plates and various octopus species specific to the region.

The team also observed the unique behavior of sea butterflies, documenting the development of "pteropod" eggs for the first time, as one of the collected individuals laid eggs in an onboard aquarium. Dr. Laura Herraiz Borreguero, a member of the research team, expressed her excitement about observing and caring for the tiny creatures, anticipating that they would reveal their hidden secrets.

As part of their journey, the researchers also analyzed samples from Denman Glacier, one of the fastest-melting glaciers, to study the water's temperature, salinity and oxygen levels at various depths. They found that the glacier had retreated by 5 kilometers (3.1 miles) over the past 20 years.

According to Borreguero, understanding the amount of heat entering the ocean requires close proximity to the glacier, as it is essential for scientists to comprehend these processes and the ocean's characteristics. This expedition highlighted the critical importance of accessing the Antarctic region for scientific research.

Borreguero emphasized the significance of observing these changes, noting that it allows researchers to continuously test climate models and develop prevention and adaptation strategies based on these findings.

The research team, which departed in February, is scheduled to return to Hobart, Australia, in early May.