A recent study reveals that nearly two-thirds of the banana-growing areas in Latin America and the Caribbean may become unsuitable for banana production by 2080 due to the effects of the climate crisis. According to a report published by the international aid and development organization Christian Aid, rising temperatures, extreme weather events and climate-induced pests are already affecting banana production in countries such as Guatemala, Costa Rica and Colombia.

Bananas are the world’s most consumed fruit and the fourth most important food crop, after wheat, rice and maize. The report highlights that Latin America and the Caribbean are home to about 80% of the world’s banana exports. However, these regions are among the most vulnerable to extreme weather events caused by climate change. The effects are already visible in many countries, where agriculture, especially banana farming, faces severe threats. With over 400 million people depending on bananas for 15% to 27% of their daily caloric intake, this poses a significant risk to global food security.

The Cavendish variety of banana, known for its excellent flavor, durability and high yield, dominates international trade. However, this variety requires specific conditions to grow, thriving in temperatures between 15 and 35 degrees Celsius. It is sensitive to excess or insufficient water and extreme weather events, such as storms, which can tear the banana plant's leaves and make photosynthesis difficult. In addition to extreme weather, the climate crisis contributes to the spread of fungal diseases, such as black leaf spot, which can reduce the plant's ability to photosynthesize by up to 80%, leading to massive crop losses.

Rising temperatures and changing rainfall patterns also accelerate the spread of soil-borne fungal infections, further jeopardizing banana production. These combined challenges make it increasingly difficult to maintain healthy banana plantations in affected regions.

Christian Aid has called on wealthy nations, the largest contributors to the climate crisis, to reduce their fossil fuel consumption and financially support countries struggling to adapt to climate change. Osai Ojigho, Christian Aid’s Director of Policy and Campaigns, emphasized the urgency of the situation, saying, "Bananas are not just the world's most loved fruit; they are also a staple food source for millions of people. We must wake up to the dangers climate change poses to this vital crop."

Farmers like Aurelia Pop Xo from Guatemala, who grows bananas, shared how climate change affects their livelihoods. "Climate change is killing our crops. This means we have no income because we can’t sell anything," she explained.

The climate crisis is rapidly threatening banana production, a crucial crop for food security in many parts of the world. Immediate action is needed to address these challenges and support the most vulnerable regions facing these impacts.