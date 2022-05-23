Turkey's bird index has added 14 new species to its list after a bird-watching guide, also known as the bird detective on social media, identified them after 23 years of observation.

Emin Yoğurtçuoğlu, who started bird watching as a hobby at a young age and turned it into his profession, has made bird observations in 70 countries.

Continuing his observations in the Mileyha Wetland in Hatay province, he recently observed and photographed the desert-eared lark, which was recorded as Turkey's 496th species.

Yoğurtçuoğlu told Anadolu Agency (AA) that he dreamed of traveling the world and seeing birds living in their natural habitats since his childhood.

Noting that his interest increased in birds at a young age, he said his family has always supported his journey.

"At first, I was famous as the youngest bird watcher. Of course, the younger a person starts something, the more intense the ability to comprehend and apply it,” he said.

Explaining how he found the small desert lark, he said he was following the migration route of birds and thousands of animals passing through Turkey on their way from Africa to the North.

"I stopped in Hatay for the first time in my life. I am a traveler. I constantly seek to travel the world and see new places. I've been here for 1 1/2 years and I started to witness the passing of birds,” he said.

He said he observed 454 species in Turkey and achieved a record of documenting the most birds in his country.