The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) has warned that the climate system has become "more unstable than ever in history."

According to the WMO’s report, “State of the Global Climate 2025,” the period from 2015 to 2025 was recorded as the hottest 11 years on record.

In 2025, temperatures were measured to be approximately 1.43 degrees Celsius (2.57 degrees Fahrenheit) higher than the pre-industrial period, making it the second or third hottest year ever.

Extreme weather events such as heat waves, heavy rainfall and tropical storms caused widespread destruction and disruptions worldwide, highlighting the fragility of interconnected economic and social systems.

Additionally, the Earth’s climate system has been recorded in its “most unstable state ever observed.”

The report notes that as the oceans continue to warm, they are absorbing an amount of heat equivalent to about 18 times the annual energy consumption of humans worldwide over the past 20 years.

During the same period, glacier melting accelerated, Arctic sea ice reached near-record low levels, and Antarctic ice dropped to its third-lowest level.

For the first time, “Earth’s energy imbalance” has been highlighted as a key climate indicator. This imbalance has significantly increased over the last 20 years, reaching a record high in 2025. This means Earth is retaining more energy than it is radiating into space.

'All climate indicators are on red alert'

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres commented on the findings, stating: "Our planet is being pushed beyond its limits. All climate indicators are on red alert. Humanity has experienced the 11 hottest years on record. This is no longer a coincidence; it is a call to action."

WMO Secretary-General Celeste Saulo also emphasized that human activities are increasingly disrupting the natural balance and that these consequences will persist for thousands of years. She added: "Extreme weather events in 2025 caused thousands of deaths, affected millions of people and led to billions of dollars in economic losses."