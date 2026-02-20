President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Friday called for greater global and domestic action to address climate change and environmental degradation, highlighting Türkiye’s investments in renewable energy, large-scale afforestation and waste reduction.

Speaking at the launch event of the Cemre Foundation in Istanbul, Erdoğan said the world is facing serious environmental challenges driven by industrial pollution, plastic waste, chemical contaminants and unsustainable consumption patterns.

“Air, water and soil are increasingly affected by rapid pollution, and new threats such as microplastics have become one of the greatest dangers to marine life,” Erdoğan said, noting that a single plastic bottle can remain in the environment for centuries.

He warned that climate change and ecological imbalance are contributing to more frequent floods, storms and extreme weather events that affect both people and ecosystems.

“Environmental awareness must be strengthened, especially among young people,” Erdoğan said, describing environmental protection as essential for national resilience and future prosperity.

National initiatives

Erdoğan said Türkiye has made significant progress in environmental protection over the past two decades, pointing to policies aimed at improving urban air quality, expanding clean energy and increasing green spaces.

According to the president, the share of renewable sources such as wind and solar in Türkiye’s total installed electricity capacity has reached 62%. He added that expanding natural gas infrastructure to all 81 provinces has helped reduce urban air pollution.

Türkiye has also accelerated investments in nuclear energy and electric mobility, including the production of the country’s domestically developed electric vehicle, Togg, as part of broader efforts to reduce emissions.

On afforestation, Erdoğan said more than 7.5 billion saplings have been planted over the past 23 years, placing Türkiye among the leading countries globally in tree planting and among the top in Europe for expanding forest areas.

The government is also developing large public green spaces known as “nation’s gardens,” with 314 projects completed so far covering nearly 39 million square meters, while construction continues on additional sites.

Erdoğan cited earlier environmental initiatives dating back to his tenure as Istanbul mayor, including the rehabilitation of the Golden Horn and the modernization of waste management systems to replace uncontrolled dumping.

Net-zero target, global commitments

The president said Türkiye is continuing efforts to meet its long-term climate goals, including a target of reaching net-zero emissions by 2053. He noted that parliament ratified the Paris Climate Agreement in 2021 and later adopted climate legislation aligned with a green growth strategy.

He also highlighted the Zero Waste Project, led by first lady Emine Erdoğan, which has expanded into an international environmental movement and serves as a framework for many of the country’s environmental policies.

Erdoğan said Türkiye actively participates in international environmental agreements and organizations, adding that environmental protection and disaster preparedness should be approached as nonpartisan priorities.

“Protecting nature is not a political issue,” he said. “Our institutions are open to anyone who wants to contribute to protecting the environment and improving the quality of life for our citizens.”

Calling environmental responsibility a matter of long-term survival, Erdoğan said unchecked consumption and growth would ultimately undermine human well-being if natural systems continue to deteriorate.

“We must protect nature as a trust for future generations and work to leave behind a cleaner, more livable Türkiye,” he said.