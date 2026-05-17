Endangered caretta carettas have begun nesting and laying eggs on Kızılot Beach in the Manavgat district of Antalya, southern Türkiye.

In field studies carried out by Türkiye's Ecological Research Association (EKAD) and authorized by the General Directorate of Nature Conservation and National Parks, caretta caretta nests were identified on the Kızılot nesting beach.

EKAD Kızılot Region Project Coordinator biologist Fatih Polat told Anadolu Agency (AA) that, due to climatic conditions, sea temperatures have risen later than usual this year, leading to a delay in nesting compared to previous years.

Noting that the first nest was recorded on April 24 last year and on May 14 this year, Polat said: "There is an approximately 20-day difference. This is due to colder weather and the delayed warming of the sea. We expect June and July, when temperatures rise, to be the peak nesting months.”

Polat also stressed that, with the start of the nesting season, activities on the beach should be kept to a minimum, adding that hotels should regulate their beach areas, heavy vehicles should be prevented from entering the shore and the environment should be kept clean in order to protect caretta carettas.