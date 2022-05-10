Inverted tulips, which grow naturally in some regions in the Sason district of Batman, southeastern Turkey, bloom in the bosom of the high mountains of the district.

The inverted tulip is known by locals as "ağlayan gelin" (the weeping bride) because traditionally they represent brides separated from their lovers. However, these unique flowers have also been associated with the tears of the Virgin Mary and the crucifixion of Jesus in Christianity.

Esra Okudur, a lecturer in the Plant and Animal Production Department at Batman University Sason Vocational School, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that the inverted tulip is a plant species that usually grows in cold climates.

Okudur stated that the inverted tulip is an endemic plant with a flowering period of 10-15 days.

Davut Bozyel, a citizen who traveled to take photos of inverted tulips in the Sason district of Batman, southeastern Turkey, May 9, 2022.

One citizen, Davut Bozyel, said he specifically came to the district from Batman center to see the inverted tulips.