The World Environment Day was celebrated on Sunday, June 5, to encourage awareness for protecting the environment. In a bid to conserve nature, and to indulge in interesting outdoor activities, these are some of the most entertaining and informative social media accounts and influencers in Türkiye that may inspire you too to "go green."

Meet Mick Amca

The most well-known environmental spokesperson in Türkiye is none other than an expat. Originally hailing from the U.K., Mick Scarsbrook could easily be considered Türkiye’s spokesperson for not littering in Türkiye. His viral video Türkiye Bir Cennet (Türkiye is a Paradise) made him a familiar face in Türkiye as he condemns the trash in Türkiye’s natural spots and appeals to visitors in Turkish to keep the places clean. While this particular video has won the presenter and documentarist awards, Mick also has a comical Turkish language learning series of videos and has now teamed up with his wife Trudie to produce travel and informative videos on Türkiye serving as an ideal guide for any expat. Besides travel, language, environment-related topics, food and costs, the duo also delves into subjects related to moving to Türkiye, and renovating, and has even introduced their viewers to Turks living in the U.K.

Esmiyor Podcast

Based in Istanbul, hosts Derin Altan and Utku Güven’s podcast entitled “Esmiyor,” which can be translated into “It’s not blowing” or “There is no breeze,” produces highly informative environment-related videos with experts in a variety of sustainability-related fields. Each episode tackles a different subject about sustainability and includes experts and specialist brand makers to discuss all things environmental for programs in Turkish that last anywhere from 30 minutes to an hour.

Türkiye’s 'Flower Doctor'

Umit Ersan is the author of the book Çiçek Doktoru, which means “Flower Doctor” in Turkish and has since become the moniker for this gardener who offers invaluable hacks to keep plants thriving. From flowers to succulents to houseplants, Ersan shares his top tips, such as feeding orchids with rice water for them to revitalize.

Kent Çiftçisi

Umut Bayhan’s Instagram Kent Çiftçisi, which translates into “Urban Farmer,” is a permaculture guide to growing a garden in the city. A student of “the father of permaculture” Australian Geoff Lawton, Bayhan has recently moved to London, where he continues to plant edible gardens passionately. However, until just recently, he was posting about his gardening experience in Istanbul’s Reşitpaşa.

Hisseden Adam

Kamer Aygün is “Hisseden Adam,” which translates into English as “The Feeling Man,” which sort of makes sense at a single glance at his social media accounts, which genuinely represent all the senses felt in nature. Aygün’s theme and mission are to live a life of constantly experiencing all our senses. From the daily lifestyle of living on a mountain in the Black Sea’s Rize to preparing healthy meals from products sourced from the land and even beauty care tips, Hisseden Adam is a wonderfully uplifting social media presence sharing the joys and challenges of a sustainability-focused and off-the-grid lifestyle.

Tekbasinadaolur

In English, Tekbasinadaolur translates into “You can also do it on your own,” which is appropriate as host Gökhan Konaş does a lot on his own. From being the host of the beIN Connect nature documentary program “Doğada Kal” to his social media accounts and YouTube channel, Konaş uncovers all kinds of knowledge on the great outdoors and camping out in it as well as interviews others who have devoted their lives to the environment and sustainable practices.

KampYapsak

“Shall we Camp Out” is the name of this Turkish social media account and YouTube channel presented by Aslı and Can, a couple dedicated to camping around Türkiye. Their accounts are as visually stunning as they are informative and offer inspiring visuals and tips to get motivated to travel in a minimalistic style.

Karadenizli Maceracı

Rıdvan is the Karadenizli Maceracı, which in English means “The Black Sea Adventurer.” He has gained immense popularity and over 4 million followers on his YouTube channel alone, never mind his appetizing social media accounts that mainly focus on camping out and food preparation in the outdoors. He is easily the most popular influencer on this entire list.

Ayı Yemeği

The YouTube channel and social media account named “Bear Food” is run by Turan Zeynel Akdağ. It is a delicious cooking show where Akdağ prepares Turkish culinary classics outdoors.

Doğadaki Sakal

Bora Çakı's "Doğadaki Sakal," aka the “Beard in Nature,” focuses on bushcraft and how to make a variety of practical tools using products from and the elements of nature. Çakır’s YouTube and social media posts include several life-survival skills practices and productions and ASMR-inspiring cooking demonstrations. Çakır will also lead a workshop on outdoor survival skills.

WOLFEST comes to Kilyos

Jack Wolfskin sponsors Türkiye’s first international music, sports and outdoor festival, which will take place this weekend, June 9 to 11, at the Doğada Yaşam Okulu in Kilyos. It is an opportunity to camp out, participate in various outdoor-themed workshops, and enjoy live musical performances by some of Türkiye’s leading pop artists, including former Eurovision contenders Can Bonomo and Bedük headlining Friday and Saturday. There will be various outdoor sports activities and workshops, such as on how to survive outdoors. Come by caravan or camp out in your own tent or rent one, or stay in this popular camp and caravanning site’s glamping options.

Gezgin Fest in Kocaeli

Patagonya World, which is a campsite in Kocaeli’s Seyrek Beach and is around two hours transportation distance from Istanbul, will host GezginFest, which means “Travelers Fest." The three-day and night festival will be held from June 25 to 27 with back-to-back musical performances, workshops and activities geared toward nature, discovering the outdoors and traveling. The festival, which will be attended by Feridun Düzağaç and Emre Aydın, amongst dozens of others, offers the option of attending daily or camping for three days.