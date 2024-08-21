Wildfires have ravaged millions of hectares of land across the globe in recent years, forcing thousands of people to evacuate their homes.

Record-high temperatures, prolonged drought and strong winds have made it increasingly difficult to control wildfires. From Europe to the Americas and from Amazon to Siberia, residential areas and ecosystems alike have been threatened by these fires.

According to information compiled from various sources by Anadolu Agency (AA), the fires not only pose a direct threat to human life, but also cause significant damage to ecosystems, biodiversity and air quality.

Australia, Russia, Amazon

One of the most significant wildfire events in history occurred in Australia between late 2019 and early 2020.

The Black Summer fires burned over 24 million hectares (59 million acres) of land in southeastern Australia, according to a 2020 report by the Australian Royal Commission into National Natural Disaster Arrangements.

The fires destroyed more than 3,500 homes and forced evacuations in towns such as Mallacoota and Cobargo. The blazes also resulted in the deaths of millions of animals and caused lasting damage to the region’s ecosystem.

In Russia’s Siberia region, fires in 2021 devastated approximately 18 million hectares. Smoke from the fires spread as far as the Arctic, contributing to a significant increase in global air pollution.

This year, in Russia's of Sakha (Yakutia), 107 fires in July burned 331,000 hectares (818,000 acres), prompting a state of emergency. Russia’s state forest agency reported that it was battling 222 separate fires across 20 regions.

In Brazil, wildfires in the Amazon Rainforest in 2019 and 2020 affected 2.2 million hectares (5.4 million acres), causing extensive damage to one of the world’s most vital ecosystems. The Amazon, critical in the fight against climate change, suffered severe losses due to these fires.

U.S., Canada

In the United States, the 2020 wildfire season in California was one of the most destructive of the past decade, with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection reporting that over 1.7 million hectares (4.2 million acres) were ravaged by fires that yea

In Canada, more than 10 million hectares (24.7 million acres) of forest land have burned this year, according to data from Canada’s Natural Resources Ministry and The Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre (CIFFC).

Despite being only halfway through the fire season, over 155,000 Canadians have been forced to evacuate due to fires and smoke. The smoke has reached U.S. cities, including New York, causing significant disruptions.

Wildfire challenges

Spain experienced some of its most destructive wildfires in 2022 and 2023. In 2022, more than 300,000 hectares (740,000 acres) were burned. In 2023, a major fire in the Zaragoza region destroyed 40,000 hectares.

Greece also faced severe wildfires in 2021, with 130,000 hectares (321,237 acres) of forest land burning along the Aegean and Mediterranean coasts.

Last year, a fire in the Varnava region near Athens affected over 100,000 acres and prompted widespread evacuations.

This year also in Varnava, a forest fire that broke out on Aug. 11 quickly spread due to strong winds.

According to Greek media, more than 100,000 acres have burned so far, while three hospitals, two monasteries, and many residential units were evacuated across the country.

Three villages near the city of Nafpaktos were also evacuated as a precaution due to a forest fire on June 25.

The effects of the fire extended beyond Varnava to the Vrilisia region, where a burned body was found.

Meanwhile, the Greek government reported that 68 wildfires had broken out across the country on July 19, with the Varnava fire being considered "the largest fire of the year."

Türkiye extended a helping hand to Greece by sending two firefighting planes and one helicopter.

Meanwhile, two forest fires broke out on Saturday on the island of Evia.

According to Fire Risk Prediction Map issued by the General Secretariat of Civil Protection of the Climate Crisis and Civil Protection Ministry, some areas of the country have been identified as having a very high risk of fire (Category 4).

Italy, particularly the island of Sardinia, has also been hit hard by wildfires. Fires in 2021 and 2022 destroyed around 20,000 hectares (49,421 acres) of forest land on the island, while the Tuscany region saw over 10,000 hectares (24,710) damaged.

Balkan states, island of Cyprus

In July, Bulgaria faced significant wildfire threats in the town of Svilengrad, Haskovo province, near the Turkish border, advancing to the Mladinovo and Mihalich villages in south, burning tens of thousands of hectares of forest and farmland.

In response, Türkiye sent personnel and firefighting vehicles to assist. Bulgarian Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev expressed gratitude to Türkiye for its aid.

The Greek Cypriot administration issued a red code alert on July 22, warning of extreme fire risks as temperatures in the interior reached 42 degrees Celsius.

In North Macedonia, seven wildfires in July led the government to declare a state of crisis. Türkiye responded by sending firefighting aircraft to assist. The fires prompted a 30-day state of emergency, and several villages were evacuated due to the threat.

Bosnia-Herzegovina also grappled with wildfires, including a significant fire near Olovo that was brought under control after a three-hour effort on July 31.

Türkiye’s battle

Türkiye itself has been severely impacted by wildfires, with over 150,000 hectares of land destroyed in fires that broke out in July and August 2021.

Currently, forest fires that broke out in many Turkish provinces on Aug. 15-16 continue in five cities, with Izmir province being the most affected.

A forest fire in Izmir's Karsiyaka district, which grew due to the wind, is being fought both from the air and on the ground.

The Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) reported that 3,583 people were evacuated as a precaution in affected areas, including Izmir, Aydın, Bolu, Muğla and Manisa provinces.

As wildfires continue to pose a global threat, international cooperation has proven crucial and Türkiye has played an active role in responding to the blazes in neighboring countries, offering assistance where needed.