A new study by U.S. researchers suggests tropical cyclones, or hurricanes, in the Atlantic Ocean and the Caribbean Sea are gaining strength more rapidly.

Because surface temperatures of oceans are rising due to climate change, cyclones are not only able to absorb more water vapor but are also able to do so faster and faster, explains Andra Garner from Rowan University in New Jersey in the journal Scientific Reports.

Tropical cyclones gain their energy mainly from the evaporation heat of the water vapor they absorb over an ocean.

The development is worrying – especially because hurricanes are difficult to predict early at the best of times and can lead to potentially catastrophic damage, Garner said. She analyzed data from the hurricane database Hurdat2, which contains detailed data for all hurricanes.

According to the analysis, hurricanes today have more than twice the probability of developing from a weak Category 1 storm to a strong Category 3 or higher within 24 hours. Between 1971 and 1990, it was 3.23%; from 2001 to 2020, it was 8.12%.

The research results underline the need to curb global warming to limit an even faster increase in the strength of cyclones, writes the study author. She calls for coastal planning and communication measures that enable vulnerable communities to adapt to the changing dangers posed by tropical cyclones.