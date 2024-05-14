A debate initiated by the European Union regarding the Eurovision Song Contest, which has been shaken by protests against Israel, has emerged alongside the demonstrations. The European Commission will request an explanation from the organizers about why the EU flag was banned in the contest venue.

According to the Associated Press (AP), the European Commission announced that it plans to have a "very lively discussion" with the contest organizers regarding the ban.

Although the EU, consisting of 27 countries, did not participate in the contest, many member states did. The EU's flag, adorned with stars, is generally seen as a unifying element for all parties involved.

Eric Mamer, the spokesperson for the European Commission, stated that they currently do not have information regarding the motivation behind the refusal to use the European flag during the event.

Mamer said, "We strongly encourage the European Broadcasting Union to understand that this was a mistake."

The weeklong contest was rocked by protests against Israel due to the conflict in Gaza.

Meanwhile, a Dutch participant was controversially disqualified from the contest, although the exact reason was not disclosed.

Dutch representative Joost Klein had protested against Israeli contestant Eden Golan.