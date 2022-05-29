Spring has blessed the region that I live in with all its beauty, and I have realized that my eyes have longed for the green for a long time. Yes, green! That beautiful color that relaxes our eyes, enlivens our souls and brings peace to our hearts.

And plants...

Those things that we can't get enough of seeing in nature, so much so that we bring them into our homes, offices and living spaces. All of them are uniquely flamboyant in their own way with their colors and textures, and even their fragrant scents, hanging from balconies, in front of a glass or a door.

Plants – divided into two branches as those with seeds and those without – are usually autotrophic, self-feeding organisms, as they get their energy from sunlight.

The pharmaceutical and cosmetic industry uses plants, their leaves, flowers and seeds in a variety of ways.

Succulents can withstand thirst for weeks. (Getty Images)

There are types of plants used as tea, oil, decoration, aroma, cleaning products, fragrances, ornaments, writing materials and even building materials, and there are many other things that I can't count, maybe I don't even know.

Most plants like indirect sunlight and you should place them in the sunniest area of ​​your home or office, and some will thrive in the shade – of course, water is just as important to plants as sunlight.

Do not forget that they are all living creatures that require separate care and attention.

The care of a rose and a succulent is different, for example. It is necessary to water roses once or twice a week, while the succulent can withstand thirst for weeks.

Let's now focus on plants that you can easily look after and grow, ones that will create a completely different beauty in your interior spaces, and their care.

Yucca is resistant to severe hot temperatures and cold as well. (Shutterstock)

Yucca

This plant, with its 40 to 50 species, is among the most common house and office plants around the world, famous for its rosettes of evergreen, tough, sword-shaped leaves that stay intact all year. It is resistant to severe hot temperatures and cold as well, withstanding as low as minus 25 degrees Celsius (minus 13 degrees Fahrenheit).

Mixing coarse-grained sand or pumice stone into the soil of the yucca plant you grow indoors in a pot minimizes the risk of decay. It should be kept in sunny areas, in bright corners, as it likes light very much.

Its irrigation water should be aged water. What is aged water? The water you fill in your watering can should stay in the can – without a cover – for two days before you use the water to water the plant.

Do not water this drought-resistant plant unless more than half of its soil is dry. Between May and October, you can give the plant its nourishment once a month by mixing it with water. It grows without any problems unless it is left in the wrong soil, unnecessarily watered or put in dark corners.

You can enjoy the company of this beautiful and lively-looking plant for many years.

A Ficus Benjamina's soil needs to be changed every two years. (Shutterstock)

Ficus Benjamina

A plant species native to Asia and Australia and the official tree of Bangkok, Ficus Benjamina, or the weeping fig, has young leaves that are light green and slightly wavy, and old leaves that are green and smooth.

It is a very popular indoor plant. This abundant leafy beauty, which is not very resistant to cold, loves sunny environments, but should not be left in direct sunlight and should not be moved from where it is usually kept.

Its soil needs to be changed every two years, and its pot needs to be enlarged and it needs pruning because it can grow up to 2.5 meters (8.2 feet) in height.

The most accurate method for its irrigation is to check the soil with your finger and add water when it is half dry and make sure that there is no accumulated water in the plate because the water accumulated in the plate can rot the roots.

In January, wash this plant, which enters its resting period in November, with warm water with the help of a showerhead, and you will see that it comes to itself and comes alive again.

With proper care, it will live with you for a long time.

Pachira aquatica can easily adapt to different conditions. (Shutterstock)

Pachira Aquatica

A wetland tree, Pachira aquatica or the Guiana chestnut, is native to Central and South America. It is also commercially sold under the name money tree or money plant.

The name "money tree" is believed to refer to an origin story about a poor man praying for money, finding this "strange" plant, taking it home as an omen, and making money by selling it, and is believed to bring luck and prosperity to the place.

Its leaves are green and shiny, with one leaf consisting of five or nine leaflets, or fingers if you will.

It is a hardy plant and adapts to different conditions. It likes bright environments but does not need direct sunlight.

In autumn, its leaves may turn yellow and fall, but this does not mean that it is not alive, and it will leaf out again the next spring.

As for watering, once a week will be enough in the summer.

The leaves can be sprayed with water every two days – it's so fun to do this!

The soil of the plant should be changed once a year in April.

Although braided models are decorative and popular, their natural body has a unique appeal.

Remember, love it in every way.

The last thing I want to say is: Green is not just a color, it is often a source of life.

When water, sun and earth come together, marvelous and incredible things happen.

Today, I talked about three plants, but I have so many varieties in my mind that I was hesitant to choose. Ficus elastica, Dracaena trifasciata, Schefflera arboricola, Monstera deliciosa, Dieffenbachia or Spathiphyllum were just some of them, maybe another day I will get the chance to talk about these as well.

I hope all of us learn to respect nature, feel it and not pollute it, know its value and protect it – with lots of love.