A group of American researchers working in the Durupınar Formation near Mount Ağrı claim to have found evidence of angular structures and hollow regions during a mission to uncover the remains of Noah's Ark, believed to be buried deep near Türkiye's highest peak.

According to the Bible, this enormous vessel saved humanity and all kinds of animals from a catastrophic flood that occurred more than 4,300 years ago.

Independent researcher Andrew Jones suggested that, using ground-penetrating radar, he detected a 13-meter tunnel running through the center of the formation.

The scans also revealed three layers beneath the surface, matching the description in the Bible that the ark had three decks.

So far, angular structures have been discovered extending about 6 meters beneath the surface. These structures could suggest rooms beneath a platform resembling a deck.

A member of the research team stated, "We noticed that the vegetation growing within the boat-shaped formation was a different color compared to the surrounding area."

The team also reported that a tunnel extends from the end to the middle of the formation, large enough for a person to walk through.

The potassium levels inside the formation were found to be approximately 40% higher than in the surrounding soil. This discovery could indicate the presence of unusual mineral deposits or a unique geological process in the area.

Located just 29 kilometers (18 miles) south of Mount Ağrı, the Durupınar Formation has only been known to the modern world since the 1940s.

According to local reports, heavy rains and earthquakes in May 1948 washed away the surrounding mud, revealing the mysterious formation. It was later discovered by a shepherd.

The Bible states that Noah's Ark came to rest on Mount Ağrı after surviving the 150-day flood that submerged the Earth. Interestingly, the formation is located near a peak that matches the shape and size of the ark. According to biblical measurements, the ark was approximately 155 meters long, 26 meters wide and 16 meters high (510 feet long, 85 feet wide and over 50 feet high).

The idea that the ark came to rest on Mount Ağrı has sparked ongoing debate, with some questioning the location and others supporting the claims.