The end of the year is an exciting time for most of the world as a new year approaches and celebrations of the noel holidays bring the year to a close. While you may feel far from home, there are a lot of festival markets and events that can have you sharing that holiday spirit with fellow foreigners in Türkiye.

We Call It Home

The new monthly series "We Call It Home: Istanbul Dialogues" is an event that showcases the inspiring contributions being made by Istanbul’s diverse international community to the city's cultural, humanitarian, business and sporting spheres. Held in English and centered on a different theme each month, a panel of speakers is joined by a moderator to share their personal experiences. It is organized by the English-language community, platform and resources Yabangee and Settle Turkey as well as ATÖLYE, which is a coworking and innovation space in Şişli's Bomonti neighborhood complex where the event is held. Taking place on Thursday, Dec. 15, this month's panel is centered on the theme of "Local Flavors" and will be a discussion based on foreign residents' connection to Turkish gastronomy. The guest speakers are Andrea Lemieux of the Quirky Cork, Kornelia Binicewicz and Italo Rondinella from PazarShuk and Francesca Rosa from Expat Sofra. While the panel starts at 7:30 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m. and networking is encouraged. Entrance is free, but there is a form all attendees are encouraged to register with on Eventbrite.

Christmas Market Istanbul

Four Seasons Bosphorus is getting set to host their third annual Christmas Market Istanbul, with gift stalls and musical performances all taking place in a festival-like atmosphere from Dec. 16 to 25. There be around 100 unique gift stands set up and international treats such as German Frankfurter hot dogs, French croissants and gingerbread cookies. There will also be workshops and, not only will Santa Claus be stopping by, but there will also be a small ice-skating ring and the first Ferris wheel may very well be set up along the Bosphorus. The stellar concert lineup, which will take place on an indoor stage, consists of some of Türkiye's most popular musical performers, including Ayhan Sıcımoğlu, Can Bonomo and Cem Adrian, Yalin, Yaşar, Zeynep Bastık, Adamlar, Oscar and the Wolf, Köfn, Melike Şahın and Evdeki Saat. Entry is ticket-based of which there are different categories with some filling up fast due to the impressive line-up. The market will be open on weekdays from noon to 11 p.m. and from 11 a.m. on weekends. Tickets are available via www.passo.com.tr.

Noel Market

Dalida Datça, an upscale restaurant serving international cuisine and located close to the main thoroughfare in the heart of town, will be holding a holiday market this weekend on Dec. 17 and 18 from noon to 8 p.m. with over 100 gift stands and Christmas treats and sweets. Datça is a beautiful slice of nature and life, spread across a peninsula of its own name with different neighborhoods and villages throughout, all of which have become popular year-round residential areas for urban remote workers who have migrated down south since the pandemic. While it is a much longer drive to access via the mainland from let's say Bodrum, there is a regular ferry that operates a few times a week and also takes cars. So if an adventure calls, Datça is a deserving destination.

Marche de Noel

Starting Thursday, Dec. 15, and running until Saturday, Dec. 17, Izmir's Institut Francais de Turquie, which is the Turkish French Cultural Center will be holding their annual Marche de Noel – or Yeni Yıl ve Noel Pazarı – in the garden of their center in Konak. There will be 50 gift and food stands and a visit from Santa. Entrance is free and the market will be open from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Au Revoir

The Institut Francais de Turquie in Ankara will be holding a day of festivities on Saturday, Dec. 17 which will include a puppet show for children – registration is requested – as well as entertainment such as Christmas carols, a market selling secondhand books, the screening of an animation film for the kids and stands representing French and Turkish associations that will take place from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17.

Trafo Christmas Fair

On Sunday, Dec. 18, one of the most popular holiday market events among the year-round foreign residents in Bodrum is the Trafo Christmas Fair. It is held annually with stalls and festivities and takes place at the magnificent Trafo Cafe, a sort of municipal tea garden that is most anything but. The space doubles as a cultural and exhibition center and hosts events throughout the year, as well as this one in which an expat-heavy crowd will be selling handcrafts, gifts and comfort and holiday food treats. So join in the fun as the entrance is free and the festivities will take place from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Santa Claus will also be hosting children in his grotto from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. for a minimal fee, but best to reserve your spot if you want a one-on-one with this special guest of honor.

Bodrum Hotel festivities

Located in Bodrum's Eskiçeşme neighborhood near Myndos Gate, the Bodrum Hotel and Spa also houses the delicious and authentic Tyro Italian Restaurant, which is a top-notch choice for many foreigner gatherings. It will be hosting a two-day fair starting on Dec. 17 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m, in Turkish called the Bodrum Şenlik, with stands and festivities to usher in the new year.

New Year's Bazaar

Located on the beach in Ortakent, Pab Bodrum is one of the most popular beach clubs there is in Bodrum to have a casual day in the sun accompanied by an excellently prepared menu, after all the proprietor's first restaurant Musto's situated across from the Marina inspired a vast upgrade in Bodrum's gourmet cuisine opening the first sort of city-style bistro over a decade ago. Since then, Pab Bodrum has brought the same style of international comfort classics to their expansive space right on the beach. One of their latest traditions is to hold a New Year's Bazaar – or Yeni Yıl Kermesi – with local designers and artisans displaying their work, which will take place over the weekend of Dec. 23 to 25 and held daily from noon to 6 p.m.