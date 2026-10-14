In recent years, creative director changes at fashion houses have begun to generate as much excitement as product launches. First come rumors of a creative director's departure, followed by the announcement of a new name and anticipation surrounding their debut runway show.

Before the designer's aesthetic is fully understood, sales expectations are already being discussed. A few seasons later, rumors of another departure emerge and the cycle begins again.

Have creative directors become one of the most expensive marketing strategies for fashion brands? Are fashion houses searching for a new aesthetic to redefine their identities, or simply looking for another headline to generate buzz?

The recent news surrounding Anthony Vaccarello's departure from Yves Saint Laurent has given me a compelling reason to revisit these questions.

In his final runway show for Saint Laurent this season, Vaccarello presented a captivating collection dominated by gold and black beneath three large chandeliers positioned opposite the Eiffel Tower. For the finale, actor and musician Charlotte Gainsbourg, a longtime close friend of Vaccarello, delivered a surprise performance.

Creative director Anthony Vaccarello walks the runway during the Saint Laurent Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025-2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week, Paris, France, March 11, 2025. (Getty Images Photo)

Through both his designs and the show itself, the Belgian designer succeeded in reflecting Saint Laurent's contemporary identity. Held a decade after his first collection for the house, the show was so symbolic that it seemed to signal a farewell at first glance.

Before the show, speculation was rife that the designer and the brand would part ways, although no official announcement had been made. Whether or not the show was deliberately conceived as a farewell, the fashion world interpreted every detail as a possible sign of the impending departure.

A few days later, Kering, Saint Laurent's parent company, confirmed the rumors in an official announcement.

Over the course of 10 years, Vaccarello established a consistent and recognizable visual language for Saint Laurent. Sharp shoulders, elongated, close-fitting silhouettes, sheer fabrics and impeccable tailoring formed the foundation of this aesthetic.

His use of black to accentuate the body and define silhouettes also helped him carry forward the house's founding legacy.

Vaccarello's success, however, extended beyond the runway. Campaigns, long-standing relationships with celebrities and investments in cinema through Saint Laurent Productions broadened the brand's cultural reach.

Saint Laurent became more than a fashion house, evolving into a world with its own distinct character and cinematic identity.

When Vaccarello was appointed creative director in 2016 by then-Saint Laurent CEO Francesca Bellettini, he inherited a significant legacy alongside equally considerable expectations. His predecessor, Hedi Slimane, had nearly tripled the brand's revenue during his four-year tenure.

Vaccarello took Saint Laurent further both aesthetically and commercially, with revenue surpassing the 3 billion euro ($3.36 billion) mark in 2022 to reach approximately 3.3 billion euros.

However, this growth lost momentum in subsequent years as the luxury market slowed. In 2025, revenue fell 8% to 2.6 billion euros.

It would be difficult to attribute Vaccarello's departure solely to declining sales, but the economic climate in which the decision was made cannot be ignored.

A model walks the runway during the Matieres Fecales Womenswear Fall/Winter 2026-2027 show as part of Paris Fashion Week, Paris, France, March 3, 2026. (Getty Images Photo)

Following the announcement, the industry quickly turned its attention to the identity of the next creative director. The departure of a designer who had spent a decade shaping a brand's identity gave way within days to the excitement surrounding a new appointment.

Chemena Kamali, who had recently presented her latest collection for Chloe, succeeded Vaccarello. Kamali had also served as Chloe's creative director for three years.

The fashion industry has undergone a major transformation in recent years, driven by a wave of creative director changes. For the spring-summer 2026 season, 15 new creative directors presented their debut collections at fashion houses including Dior, Chanel, Gucci, Balenciaga and Loewe.

The industry has dubbed this period of transition "The Great Creative Reset."

Brands may be drawn to the immediate visibility generated by announcing a new creative director. The appointment, the first campaign and the debut runway show each become separate news events, sparking conversations about the brand across social media.

In my view, however, attracting attention, generating sales and building a lasting brand identity do not necessarily progress at the same rate.

This shifting landscape also places considerable pressure on designers. We often discuss these changes primarily in terms of commercial performance, but I believe a fashion house's identity is shaped by more than product categories and sales targets.

A designer's perspective on the world determines the brand's aesthetic language. Could this pressure prevent designers from moving beyond "safe" collections, developing an original visual language and taking creative risks?

I cannot say whether fashion houses are undergoing a profound search for a new direction, but it is clear that the industry is experiencing significant change. The question is how many seasons a creative director is given to establish a brand's visual identity.

As a designer, I believe it takes at least three to four seasons for a creative direction to become fully established, because a design language cannot be built through the silhouettes of a single collection alone. Industry experts suggest the process can take five or six seasons.

Brands may be trying to keep pace with rapidly changing market dynamics, but they should not forget that a creative identity is built through time, repetition and consistency.

I am also curious about how these rapid changes affect the teams and working environments behind the scenes, the often-unseen people who keep fashion houses running. A brand's success is the result of teamwork and I would emphasize the importance of having a dedicated team capable of working together at a sustainable pace.

On the other hand, a new creative director can bring much-needed energy and new life to a fashion house, offering a fresh perspective. They can revitalize neglected product categories, reinterpret the brand's archives in a contemporary language and introduce it to new audiences it had previously struggled to reach.

What matters is the purpose behind the change. Rather than generating short-lived attention, a new appointment can help establish a lasting vision.

This season, the independent label Matieres Fecales offered an example of how visibility and sales do not always go hand in hand. According to Vogue Runway's spring-summer 2027 data, the label's show was the most-viewed of the season.

Founded by Hannah Rose Dalton and Steven Raj Bhaskaran, Matieres Fecales presented a 99-look collection featuring an entirely Black model cast.

Its powerful casting, emphasis on inclusivity and desire to draw attention back to the people behind fashion's highly polished imagery generated a level of interest that even substantial marketing budgets cannot guarantee.

The label's success demonstrates that visibility cannot be purchased solely through major campaigns. A strong idea, a consistent creative universe and a design approach that genuinely engages with its time can place an independent label at the center of a global conversation.

While views alone do not translate into commercial success, attracting attention can still mark the beginning of new economic opportunities for independent designers.

Perhaps the real issue is not the appointment or departure of a creative director itself, but the tendency to confuse change with strategy. Announcing a new name can generate interest, but interest cannot replace a brand identity.

Changing the name on a fashion house's door makes headlines; rewriting its story takes seasons.