Famed Italian fashion house Gucci took over New York's iconic Times Square on Saturday for its second runway show led by creative director Demna.

Models walked down a wide runway set up in Manhattan, bordered by 7th Avenue and Broadway, while its famous billboards broadcast the images.

Guests were separated from the street by large black panels, while onlookers and tourists were able to enjoy the show live from the sidewalk as it was broadcast across screens in the famed neighborhood.

Anok Yai walks the runway at "Guccicore: Gucci Cruise 2027" at Times Square, New York City, U.S., May 16, 2026. (Getty Images Photo)

The Cruise collection show – held outside the official fashion calendars – is the second show presented by Georgian designer Demna, who goes by one name.

The 45-year-old took over Gucci in July after a decade at Balenciaga, charged with helping reverse falling sales.

As with his first show in Milan last February, Demna emphasized the glamour that has made Gucci a success: satiny, shiny fabrics, leather, leopard prints, fur, high heels for the women and cinched waists for everyone.

'Make Gucci unmissable'

The nods to the 1970s and 1980s were pronounced, as were the references to Tom Ford, who helmed the collections between 1994 and 2004 – a period considered a golden age for the brand.

Paris Hilton (L) and Rory Gevis walk the runway at "Guccicore: Gucci Cruise 2027" at Times Square, New York City, U.S., May 16, 2026. (Getty Images Photo)

Model Cindy Crawford, former American football player Tom Brady, and media personality Paris Hilton walked the runway. Other guests included singer Mariah Carey, musician Shawn Mendes, rapper Stormzy and reality TV star Kim Kardashian.

French luxury group Kering, which owns Gucci, saw sales slide by six percent in the first quarter of this year, with the Italian fashion house still dragging down its performance.

"Our priority is to make Gucci unmissable again. ... In one second, you must know it's Gucci and it doesn't mean covering the world with GG," the group's CEO Luca de Meo said in April.