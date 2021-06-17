Getting new jewelry is always exciting as it shines brightly and glimmers in the most beautiful way when you first start to wear it.

If you want to extend the life of your jewelry, then the most important thing to remember is to protect your necklaces, earrings, bracelets and rings from harmful chemicals and unnecessary wear and tear.

This may also affect any warranty claims, because if you haven't taken adequate care of your valuables it may void claims later on.

That's not the only reason. Some substances are harmful to jewelry – which is why people don't wear it all the time.

Take off your valuables, for example, when you're doing housework or working with water or chemicals.

You also want to avoid wearing jewelry when it may come into contact with steam, grease or oil as they can do chemical or mechanical damage.

So when you're exercising, showering, gardening or doing handicrafts, you are better off laying it aside.

Remove jewelry before going to bed, too, and store items by laying them individually on a cloth-based surface. Pearls are best kept separately, wrapped in cloth or in cloth bags.

Jewelry is also vulnerable to environmental influences. Humidity, for example, can tarnish gold and silver jewelry and the carbon dioxide and sulfur content of air can also impact your valuables.

Bodily sweat, perfume and skin cream can also damage your jewelry.

So when you're getting dressed up, be sure to put on your pearls right at the end – when you've already applied make-up – as pearls are highly sensitive to sprays and perfumes.

Some gemstones can also be sensitive if they're exposed to strong sun and light. Meanwhile, if they're stored under too dry conditions, they can also crack.

Most specialist shops are happy to provide further guidance and specific advice on care if you're uncertain how best to handle a particular item.